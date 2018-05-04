EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian winger Kalif Alhassan signs for Oklahoma Energy FC

Former Ghana youth winger Kalif Alhassan has completed a move to American second-tier side Oklahoma Energy FC.
The American United Soccer League (USL) outfit on Thursday announced the signing of the skilful winger on a short-term deal, subject to league and federation approval, as the club looked to add to its attacking options for the remainder of the 2018 season.
The 27-year-old joins after spells with Portland Timbers, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Minnesota United and Georgian top-flight side Dila Gori.
The tricky wideman is one of three players in MLS history to record an assist in each of his first three home matches.
He is a son of former Ghana ace George Alhassan - who was instrumental for the Black Stars when they clinched the African Cup of Nations in 1982.
