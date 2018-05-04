KNUST Honours Paa Joe

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has built a statue in honour of the late Arthur Hercules Ratnadurai Joseph, a Member of the British Empire (MBE), for his instrumental role in the establishment of the institution and promotion of sports in general.

The late Joseph, popularly called 'Paa Joe' was born in 1899 and died in 1957, and was former Head of the then Gold Coast and Ghana Sports Directorate, as well as former Secretary to the Ghana Amateur Sports Council.

He served as the first warden (Principal) of then Kumasi College of Technology (KCT) from 1955-1957 and Director of Sports from 1952 to 1957.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene and Chancellor of the University, unveiling the statue at a ceremony at the Paa Joe Stadium, said the MBE 'devoted his life most selflessly to the service of this country in the fields of sports and education'.

He paid tribute to him for being visionary and hardworking and also mentoring many technocrats and sportsmen to strive for greater heights in their chosen educational fields of endeavour.

The Chancellor said the University would continue to remember and honour all those whose contributions had brought the institution to its present status.

Dr. Anthony Tetteh-Opai, Director of Sports, KNUST, said the good work done by the late Paa Joe had helped the University to churn out many great sportsmen and women, who had over the years won laurels for Ghana in local and international competitions.