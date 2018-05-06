Home | News | 'Anas Expose Is A Call For Reforms At GFA' - Alex Agyekum

'Anas Expose Is A Call For Reforms At GFA' - Alex Agyekum

Dan Soko
'Anas Expose Is A Call For Reforms At GFA' - Alex Agyekum

Mr Alex Kofi Agyekum, the chairperson of Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture, has said the expose done by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on the Ghana Football Association (GFA), should serve as a strong call to bring complete changes at the GFA.

The much anticipated expose by Anas, which would be shown from Wednesday, June 6, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) has promised to reveal the ills in Ghana football.

Mr Agyekum in an interview with the GNA Sports said that the nature of the expose would determine how the country must tackle challenges football.

He said if it comes out to be incriminating as promised, then it would be enough grounds for the needed overhaul at the GFA.

'The way and manner we would handle the issues that come out of this expose would be very important. If there should be a clear establishment of any sort of corruption-related issues, then its management would go a long way to redeem our image internationally.

'It would also serve as a springboard to make recommendations on how to overhaul the GFA system so that the system would work properly,' he said.

The legislator, however, noted that it would not serve in the best interest of the Association even if Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, the president of GFA resigns, and the structures remain the same. This was in response to calls by certain quarters for the embattled president of the GFA to resign his post as he goes through his legal battle.

'People who are just calling for the exit of Mr Nyantakyi without talking about the structural arrangements within the GFA are not solving issues. If there should be a change, it should be complete and absolute, so that the system can improve. So once they are able to do the structural changes well, then we would think about who should be the leader."

The Member of Parliament of Mpohor Constituency, however, said that Mr Nyantakyi should not continue to lead the GFA.

'Personally, I think he should resign. Because we are even hearing in the news that there is some contemplation by the Executives of GFA to set up an interim management to manage the affairs until this whole brouhaha is solved.'

The yet to be aired video expose by Anas has already seen Mr Nyantakyi being picked up for interrogations by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday when he returned from abroad.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


$1.5m Road Safety Education: Ghana being led by mad people again- IMANI’s Bentil

May 25, 2018

Coca-Cola introduces a unique way of ordering using technology

May 25, 2018

[Cartoon] Exclusive with GFA ‘caretaker Prez’

May 25, 2018

Rawlings urges Dogboe to maintain spiritual focus

May 25, 2018

Ghana is not industrialised to be polluted

May 25, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian winger Kalif Alhassan signs for Oklahoma Energy FC

May 25, 2018

Oklahoma Energy FC coach Steve Cooke delighted with Kalif Alhassan signing

May 25, 2018

Government won't destroy indigenous businesses – Kotei Dzani

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ken Ofori-Atta Is African Finance Minister Of The Year

May 23, 2018

ICT Centre Abandoned For Two Years In Central Region

May 23, 2018

Ghana Post Company Trains NADMO Officials On GPS To Help Deal With Disasters

May 23, 2018

Ghana police open corruption probe into football chief

May 23, 2018

B/A: Police Smoke Out Robber From Hideout 

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!