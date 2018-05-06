'Anas Expose Is A Call For Reforms At GFA' - Alex Agyekum

Mr Alex Kofi Agyekum, the chairperson of Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture, has said the expose done by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on the Ghana Football Association (GFA), should serve as a strong call to bring complete changes at the GFA.

The much anticipated expose by Anas, which would be shown from Wednesday, June 6, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) has promised to reveal the ills in Ghana football.

Mr Agyekum in an interview with the GNA Sports said that the nature of the expose would determine how the country must tackle challenges football.

He said if it comes out to be incriminating as promised, then it would be enough grounds for the needed overhaul at the GFA.

'The way and manner we would handle the issues that come out of this expose would be very important. If there should be a clear establishment of any sort of corruption-related issues, then its management would go a long way to redeem our image internationally.

'It would also serve as a springboard to make recommendations on how to overhaul the GFA system so that the system would work properly,' he said.

The legislator, however, noted that it would not serve in the best interest of the Association even if Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, the president of GFA resigns, and the structures remain the same. This was in response to calls by certain quarters for the embattled president of the GFA to resign his post as he goes through his legal battle.

'People who are just calling for the exit of Mr Nyantakyi without talking about the structural arrangements within the GFA are not solving issues. If there should be a change, it should be complete and absolute, so that the system can improve. So once they are able to do the structural changes well, then we would think about who should be the leader."

The Member of Parliament of Mpohor Constituency, however, said that Mr Nyantakyi should not continue to lead the GFA.

'Personally, I think he should resign. Because we are even hearing in the news that there is some contemplation by the Executives of GFA to set up an interim management to manage the affairs until this whole brouhaha is solved.'

The yet to be aired video expose by Anas has already seen Mr Nyantakyi being picked up for interrogations by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday when he returned from abroad.