Anas must be arrested – Odike

Akwasi Addai, popularly called Odike

2012 Presidential Candidate for the United Front Party (UFP), Akwasi Addai, popularly called Odike, has called for the immediate arrest prosecution of ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye P.I for their lawlessness and unconstitutional approach to what has become the most alleged scandal against the GFA.

Mr Akwasi Addai, stated that what ‘’Anas and his team did is not good and therefore they should be arrested and prosecuted. He said, ‘’Anas is not BNI, Anas is not Ghana Police, Anas is not a military intelligence, Anas is a private investigator’’ and therefore under no circumstance should he and his team engage in lawlessness.

If Anas wanted to do an investigative work, they were rules he should have followed and not the way he did, there is a difference between investigating a an alleged corruption which the person is caught in doing but not for him to have rather initiated the process and allegedly bribe the judges and capture it camera as an investigative work of corruption against the implicated. He said, ‘’it’s not allowed by the law, it is not proper, we must not encourage it’’. He continued that, ‘’All his team members, what they did is not correct, they should all be arrested and punished’’. he stated.

In an interview with Daily View Gh’s Dan Kwasi Prince, he stated that, Anas must be arrested as he has committed a blunder by trapping Kwasi Nyantakyi to his persistent bribe offering.

Kwasi Nyantakyi did no wrong, we all use the President’s name to eat…if I get the opportunity, I will use the president’s name to eat… We call them lobbyist and we all do same…

When my white business friends came from Germany, I sent them to Prez Mahama and yeah, u kno we all benefited.

Prez Akufo Addo should just let this go. He is our father and we all sin against our father one way or the other. The charge against him is civil and must be settled that way.

President Akufo-Addo reported him on Tuesday, 22 May after having been privy to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 undercover documentary.