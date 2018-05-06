Golden Tulip Accra marks AU holiday weekend with Selewa cashless market

Business News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: Gideon Kodo

Following the endorsement of the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), Melon concepts, promoters of Selewa Market in collaboration with Golden Tulip Accra is bringing together over 80 vendors to hold its next cashless market.

The 2-day event scheduled for 26th and 27th May 2018 will witness a rich display of authentic African fashion designs, accessories, art and beauty products at highly discounted prices.

The high discounts that characterize Selewa Market is made possible through strategic negotiations with its vendors and support from partners in the Telco and Banking industries including MTN, Ecobank, Tailored Solutions Microfinance, Stanbic, UMB and GhIPPS.

Expectations are high among Selewa Market followers as organizers are promising up to 50% discount on cashless payments at the upcoming Selewa Cashless Market - a true reflection of the event’s mantra, ‘Pay less when you shop cashless’.

“The idea is to cultivate a cashless shopping habit among Selewa Market participants through incentivization. We believe once people experience and begin to enjoy the convenience, security and speed that comes with cashless transactions, the behaviour will extend outside our markets and go a long way to contribute to the nation’s cash-lite or cashless agenda” Mr Charles Badu, MD of Melon Concepts, explained.

‘We are excited about the launch of mobile money interoperability because it further boosts our cashless market initiative. Now our vendors do not have to carry multiple SIMs or devices to receive payments from shoppers at the cashless market and movement of funds between the bank account and mobile money wallets have been made easy’ He added.

Among the payment platforms to be supported at the upcoming Selewa cashless market include Mobile money, Ecobank mobile app, UMB Speed app, Gh-link, Visa and Mastercard.

As usual, shoppers can expect exciting side attractions at Selewa Market as organizers hint of a spectacular Karaoke competition and live to screen of the UEFA Champions League final. There will also be the highly patronized cashless challenge where shoppers who pay via cashless methods are entered into a lucky dip and rewarded with exciting prizes from sponsors. The market will also features a safe and free to use kids play area, making it the ultimate family hangout destination.

This is the 11th edition of Selewa Market and the 6th in a row to be hosted by Golden Tulip Accra Hotel. The market opens at 10am on each day and entry is Free to all