Home | News | Golden Tulip Accra marks AU holiday weekend with Selewa cashless market

Golden Tulip Accra marks AU holiday weekend with Selewa cashless market

Dan Soko

Business News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: Gideon Kodo

Selewa Market CashlessThe 2-day event scheduled for 26th and 27th May 2018

Following the endorsement of the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), Melon concepts, promoters of Selewa Market in collaboration with Golden Tulip Accra is bringing together over 80 vendors to hold its next cashless market.

The 2-day event scheduled for 26th and 27th May 2018 will witness a rich display of authentic African fashion designs, accessories, art and beauty products at highly discounted prices.

The high discounts that characterize Selewa Market is made possible through strategic negotiations with its vendors and support from partners in the Telco and Banking industries including MTN, Ecobank, Tailored Solutions Microfinance, Stanbic, UMB and GhIPPS.

Expectations are high among Selewa Market followers as organizers are promising up to 50% discount on cashless payments at the upcoming Selewa Cashless Market - a true reflection of the event’s mantra, ‘Pay less when you shop cashless’.

“The idea is to cultivate a cashless shopping habit among Selewa Market participants through incentivization. We believe once people experience and begin to enjoy the convenience, security and speed that comes with cashless transactions, the behaviour will extend outside our markets and go a long way to contribute to the nation’s cash-lite or cashless agenda” Mr Charles Badu, MD of Melon Concepts, explained.

‘We are excited about the launch of mobile money interoperability because it further boosts our cashless market initiative. Now our vendors do not have to carry multiple SIMs or devices to receive payments from shoppers at the cashless market and movement of funds between the bank account and mobile money wallets have been made easy’ He added.

Among the payment platforms to be supported at the upcoming Selewa cashless market include Mobile money, Ecobank mobile app, UMB Speed app, Gh-link, Visa and Mastercard.

As usual, shoppers can expect exciting side attractions at Selewa Market as organizers hint of a spectacular Karaoke competition and live to screen of the UEFA Champions League final. There will also be the highly patronized cashless challenge where shoppers who pay via cashless methods are entered into a lucky dip and rewarded with exciting prizes from sponsors. The market will also features a safe and free to use kids play area, making it the ultimate family hangout destination.

This is the 11th edition of Selewa Market and the 6th in a row to be hosted by Golden Tulip Accra Hotel. The market opens at 10am on each day and entry is Free to all

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


$1.5m Road Safety Education: Ghana being led by mad people again- IMANI’s Bentil

May 25, 2018

Coca-Cola introduces a unique way of ordering using technology

May 25, 2018

[Cartoon] Exclusive with GFA ‘caretaker Prez’

May 25, 2018

Rawlings urges Dogboe to maintain spiritual focus

May 25, 2018

Ghana is not industrialised to be polluted

May 25, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian winger Kalif Alhassan signs for Oklahoma Energy FC

May 25, 2018

Oklahoma Energy FC coach Steve Cooke delighted with Kalif Alhassan signing

May 25, 2018

Government won't destroy indigenous businesses – Kotei Dzani

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ken Ofori-Atta Is African Finance Minister Of The Year

May 23, 2018

ICT Centre Abandoned For Two Years In Central Region

May 23, 2018

Ghana Post Company Trains NADMO Officials On GPS To Help Deal With Disasters

May 23, 2018

Ghana police open corruption probe into football chief

May 23, 2018

B/A: Police Smoke Out Robber From Hideout 

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!