Home | News | Kufuor is evil, Mahama a rogue - Rawlings jabs

Kufuor is evil, Mahama a rogue - Rawlings jabs

Dan Soko

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: abusuafmonline.com

KUFUOR RAWLINGS HANDSFormer President John Agyekum Kufuor and Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Former President Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings has said former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama who ruled the country after him were evil and corrupt leaders.

According to him, former President Kufuor is ‘evil’ and former President Mahama is a ‘rogue’ who destroyed the country.

He said, “I know with my integrity when I die, I will go to heaven but when I see these corrupt leaders, I will ask permission from God and flog them.

“If they don’t leave heaven for me, I will go and leave the heavens and join Satan in hell because I cannot stay in the same place with them,” Mr Rawlings stated.

Mr Rawlings made these statements when the chiefs and people of Mepe in the North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region paid a courtesy call on him to officially invite him to the final funeral rites of Mamaga Awusi Sreku II, queen of the Mepe Traditional Area.

He said former President Kufuor came to sell some Ghanaian companies to foreigners and awarded himself with the Grand Order of The Star and Eagles of Ghana.

Mr Rawlings said former President Kufuor, during his time, also tried to sideline Ewes in the military, adding that it came to a time when the service was looking for senior officers and were enlisting 40 in every region.

He said “when it got to Volta Region they tried to substitute the well-known names with their own people, but when the list got to Burma Camp they did the right thing.”

He described former President Mahama as a rogue who superintended over corruption.

Mr Rawlings lamented that during former President Mahama’s era, he personally negotiated for a project to be established at Vorlor in the North Tongu area “but before I released, some party executives had shared the land among themselves.”

He said people from the Volta Region have faithfully voted for the National Democratic Congress on many occasions but they have nothing to be proud of because they live in poverty coupled with bad road network.

The chiefs and people of Mepe, who were hosted by the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the late Mamaga Awusi Sreku III was a great queen who ruled for over 63 years and described her as a big loss to the nation.

Mr Ablakwa said pre-burial rites would start on Friday, August 17, with interment on Saturday, August 18, at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Mepe and thanksgiving service on August 19 in the same church.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


$1.5m Road Safety Education: Ghana being led by mad people again- IMANI’s Bentil

May 25, 2018

Coca-Cola introduces a unique way of ordering using technology

May 25, 2018

[Cartoon] Exclusive with GFA ‘caretaker Prez’

May 25, 2018

Rawlings urges Dogboe to maintain spiritual focus

May 25, 2018

Ghana is not industrialised to be polluted

May 25, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian winger Kalif Alhassan signs for Oklahoma Energy FC

May 25, 2018

Oklahoma Energy FC coach Steve Cooke delighted with Kalif Alhassan signing

May 25, 2018

Government won't destroy indigenous businesses – Kotei Dzani

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ken Ofori-Atta Is African Finance Minister Of The Year

May 23, 2018

ICT Centre Abandoned For Two Years In Central Region

May 23, 2018

Ghana Post Company Trains NADMO Officials On GPS To Help Deal With Disasters

May 23, 2018

Ghana police open corruption probe into football chief

May 23, 2018

B/A: Police Smoke Out Robber From Hideout 

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!