Kufuor is evil, Mahama a rogue - Rawlings jabs

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: abusuafmonline.com

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Former President Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings has said former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama who ruled the country after him were evil and corrupt leaders.

According to him, former President Kufuor is ‘evil’ and former President Mahama is a ‘rogue’ who destroyed the country.

He said, “I know with my integrity when I die, I will go to heaven but when I see these corrupt leaders, I will ask permission from God and flog them.

“If they don’t leave heaven for me, I will go and leave the heavens and join Satan in hell because I cannot stay in the same place with them,” Mr Rawlings stated.

Mr Rawlings made these statements when the chiefs and people of Mepe in the North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region paid a courtesy call on him to officially invite him to the final funeral rites of Mamaga Awusi Sreku II, queen of the Mepe Traditional Area.

He said former President Kufuor came to sell some Ghanaian companies to foreigners and awarded himself with the Grand Order of The Star and Eagles of Ghana.

Mr Rawlings said former President Kufuor, during his time, also tried to sideline Ewes in the military, adding that it came to a time when the service was looking for senior officers and were enlisting 40 in every region.

He said “when it got to Volta Region they tried to substitute the well-known names with their own people, but when the list got to Burma Camp they did the right thing.”

He described former President Mahama as a rogue who superintended over corruption.

Mr Rawlings lamented that during former President Mahama’s era, he personally negotiated for a project to be established at Vorlor in the North Tongu area “but before I released, some party executives had shared the land among themselves.”

He said people from the Volta Region have faithfully voted for the National Democratic Congress on many occasions but they have nothing to be proud of because they live in poverty coupled with bad road network.

The chiefs and people of Mepe, who were hosted by the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the late Mamaga Awusi Sreku III was a great queen who ruled for over 63 years and described her as a big loss to the nation.

Mr Ablakwa said pre-burial rites would start on Friday, August 17, with interment on Saturday, August 18, at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Mepe and thanksgiving service on August 19 in the same church.