BOST MD sues NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Sammy Gyamfi is a member of NDC's communications team

The Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), Alfred Obeng, has sued Sammy Gyamfi, a member of the communications team of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for defamation.

Mr Obeng is praying the court to award GHS500,000 in damages against Mr Gyamfi.

Sammy Gyamfi had alleged that the BOST MD has been engaging in a thievery and other criminal activity, allegations that have attracted the court actions against him.

The other claims Mr Obeng is seeking include: “General/Compensatory and special damages as a result of damages or injury caused to the reputation of the plaintiff by the utterances, broadcast or publications by the defendant of words about the plaintiff to the effect that plaintiff is a thief and engaging in thievery at BOST as well as being a criminal engaging in criminal activity.

“An order of injunction restraining the defendant whether by himself, his servants or agents or otherwise from further uttering, broadcasting, or causing to be published or broadcast words or any words and images in any manner whatsoever either directly or indirectly implying or suggesting that plaintiff was a thief, engaging in rampant thievery at BOST, a criminal and engaging in criminal activity.”