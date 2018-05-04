Mac Manu will collapse GPHA if not sacked in 2 weeks - Worker Unions

Peter Mac Manu, Board Chairman for the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA)

Board Chairman for the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Peter Mac Manu, has been accused by four worker unions of breaching several corporate governance practices. The worker unions have since called on President Akufo-Addo to sack him in two weeks.

According to the aggrieved workers, Mac Manu is deeply involved in nepotism and conflict of interest at the GPHA.

The unions comprising the Tema Senior Staff Union, Tema Junior Staff Union, Takoradi Senior Staff Union and Takoradi Junior Staff Union, Mac Manu has allegedly facilitated a contract on an LNG Project, requesting management to let the company pay two hundred thousand dollars ($200, 000) for twenty-five years.

They also accused Mr. Manu of “obtaining for himself a contract of over GHS4m for wiring of the newly constructed Electrical/Material Block of the GPHA.”