Don't associate Minority to stinky $127m GVG deal - Haruna Iddrisu

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minority in Parliament has rubbished claims that a member on its side of the House is associated with the controversial $89M Kelni GVG deal Leader, Haruna Iddrisu in a statement disputed the claims and story which was published by starrfmoline.

The statement said: ‘’My attention has been drawn to a story making the rounds on Ghanaweb.com and attributed to Starrfmonlinc.com with the headline “Top Opposition MP behind $89M Kelni GVG deal.

I wish to state for the records that neither myself as the “Minority Leader nor any of my colleagues on the Minority” work with or for the Ministry of Communications nor the National Communications Authority. We have also not been part of any negotiation or transaction with Kelni GVG as being reported.’’

According to the online new portal, a top minority member was associated with the deal but the Minority Leader denied it and called on the public to treat the story with contempt. ‘’The public should ignore the malicious story as palpable falsehood and a wicked diversionary attempt to damage our hard earned reputations.

The government should take full responsibility for the actions on the contract. We would not accept any attempt to smear us by the publishers and demand an immediate retraction and apology.

We have also instructed our lawyers to take the necessary action if the publishers fail to do the needful,’’ the statement concluded. Pressure is mounting on Ursula Owusu, the Minister in charge of Communications to resign for failing to do due diligence in the award of the contract.

Imani Africa, a policy think tank has impressed upon the minister to resign. Boss for the think tank, Franklin Cudjoe has said the contract is fraudulent and must be cancelled.

He argues that the company does not have the track record to undertake the job that has been given it adding that the amount involved is too huge. Cudjoe Akpabey, a consultant and tax expert has also called on the president to step aside the contract since it will go against the interest of Ghanaians.

