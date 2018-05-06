Real Madrid vs Liverpool: The top 50 Champions League final stats

The whole world will be watching the Champions League final this Saturday, and that includes all of the footballing statisticians, who'll be keen to see what new pieces of information the match comes up with.

Already there is a fascinating wealth of data about the history of the Champions League, and in particular the final.

The top 50 stats are right here.

1. 70 goals have been scored between both teams in the Champions League this season. So far there have been 30 for Real Madrid and 40 Liverpool. Los Blancos have averaged 2.5 goals per game, while the Reds are at 3.33 goals per match.

2. These teams have met five times in the European Cup. Real Madrid have won two, while Liverpool have won three times.

3. It has been 13,513 days since these two teams met in the final. The date was the May 27, 1981, a match which Liverpool won.

4. The 1981 final is the only existing precedent in which an English team beat a Spanish team in a European Cup final. The other matches were Barcelona's 2-1 win over Arsenal in 2006, Barcelona 2-0 win over Manchester United in 2009 and Barcelona's 3-1 win over Manchester United in 2011.

5. It is the ninth time that a match-up in the final of the European Cup has been repeated. It will be the fourth time Real Madrid are involved and they have won the previous three.

6. This will be the 31st final for Real Madrid in UEFA competitions. There have been 15 in the European Cup and Champions League, two UEFA Cups, two UEFA Cup Winners Cups, six European Super Cups and five Intercontinental Cups.

7. This will be Liverpool's 20th European final. They've previously won five of their trips to the European Cup final.

8. 14 Real Madrid players have played in a Champions League final. No Liverpool player has played in one.

9. Real Madrid have scored in 29 consecutive Champions League matches The last time they failed to do so was against Manchester City in the first leg of the 2015/16 semi-finals.

10. Jurgen Klopp's record against Real Madrid is three wins, one draw and two losses. Along with Manchester City, Real Madrid are the team Klopp has won the most against as a coach in the Champions League.

11. Mohamed Salah has faced Real Madrid twice and is yet to score. Both games ended in victory for Los Blancos.

12. No player of Egyptian nationality has ever scored against Real Madrid. Salah will look to become the first.

13. Cristiano Ronaldo has faced Liverpool 11 times in all competitions. He has scored three goals so far.

14. Zinedine Zidane never faced Liverpool as a player. This will be his first time as the coach as well.

15. Real Madrid have played four times in Kiev. All matches were against Dynamo Kiev and their record is one win, one loss and two draws.

16. Mazic has refereed Real Madrid twice. Their record in those matches is one win and one draw, while he has never refereed a Liverpool match.

17. Nearly 700 players have taken partIn total, 694 players have played at least one minute in this edition of the Champions League.

18. Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius have played 1,080 minutes. They've played in every minute in this season's tournament.

19. Liverpool have used a total of 24 players during their run to the final, On the other side, Zinedine Zidane has used 23.

20. Nearly 400 goals have been scored in the 124 matches of the Champions League, In total, 397 have been scored, not counting the qualifying phase.

21. Firmino has participated in 18 of the 40 goals Liverpool have scored in the Champions League. He scored 10 and is responsible for eight assists.

22. Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in the competition with 15 goalsThe Portuguese holds the record for goals scored with 17 in the 2013/14 season.

23. James Milner has dished out nine assists in Champions LeagueThat's the most among any of his Liverpool teammates.

24. Firmino always puts in a shift. In the Champions League matches he has played, Firmino has run for a total 119,227 kilometres.

25. Liverpool started at the very beginning. This is the third time in which Liverpool reaches the final of the Champions after having had to play a qualifying phase. In the previous two, they won the final on one occasion (2004/05) and lost on another (2006/07).

26. Only four German coaches have managed to win the Champions League, Udo Lattek, Dettmar Cramer, Ottmar Hitzfeld and Jupp Heynckes have achieved a total of seven titles.

27. Gareth Bale has faced Liverpool 10 times and has scored one goal. Eight matches were in the Premier League, one in the Champions League and one in the English League Cup.

28. Karim Benzema is the fifth highest scorer in the history of the Champions League. He has 55 and needs one goal to equal Ruud van Nistelrooy.

29. Sergio Ramos has made 80 recoveries in this edition of the Champions League. That's the most of any player in the tournament.

30. Loris Karius is hard to beat. He has kept a clean sheet in six of the 12 matches he has played in the Champions League.

31. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in three different finals in the Champions League. He is the only player ever to do so.

32. Gareth Bale has been victorious in nine finals for Real Madrid. He is yet lose one.

33. Liverpool have 89 shots on goal in the Champions League, while Real Madrid have 84The Reds lead all clubs in that category.

34. Sergio Ramos is the fifth highest scoring defender in Champions League history. The Real Madrid captain has 11 goals. Roberto Carlos holds the record with 16, but Ramos is the only defender who has scored in two finals.

35. Benzema has scored three goals in the two games he has played against Liverpool. Both matches were won by Real Madrid.

36. Liverpool have played two games in Kiev. They've had one victory and one draw, while the last time they played in the capital of Ukraine was in 2006.

37. Liverpool have scored five times in this tournament from corner kicks. This makes them one of the most dangerous teams in that regard.

38. It will be the third European final for Jurgen Klopp. The German has lost the previous two. The first was in the Champions League against Bayern Munich (2-1) and the last in the Europa League against Sevilla (3-1).

39. Real Madrid have lost eight matches and won 13 against English competition in the Champions League. The only match played on a neutral field was against Liverpool and they lost.

40. Two decades since a team has reached three finals in a rowThe last team to do so was the Juventus side Zinedine Zidane played for.

41. There have been 172 goals in Champions League finals. Real Madrid account for 39 of them and Liverpool for nine of them.

42. Cristiano Ronaldo is the king from the spot. With 15, Ronaldo has scored more penalties than any other player in Champions League history.

43. Zidane always wins finals. Since taking over as Real Madrid coach, Zidane has won all seven finals he has overseen.

44. Liverpool and Chelsea can score long-range goals. With six goals each, Liverpool and Chelsea have netted the most goals from outside the area this season.

45. Real Madrid have often been caught offside. On 44 occasions, Real Madrid have been caught offside, while Liverpool have only been caught 27 times.

46. Liverpool have previously conceded early in a final. Their goal conceded to Paolo Maldini after 51 seconds was the quickest goal in a Champions League final.

47. Karius can certainly catch. Loris Karius is the goalkeeper who traps the most balls, with 12.

48. James Milner and Emre Can lead the way in fouls. With 17 fouls committed each, James Milner and Emre Can are the players who have given away the most fouls and penalties this season.

49. No memories of 1981Not one of the players who'll take part in this weekend's match was born when these sides met in the 1981 final.

50. Zidane could match Bob Paisley. Liverpool legend Paisley won three European Cups as Liverpool coach and Zidane can equal that in Kiev.