Home | News | World: Bombing at Ontario Indian restaurant wounds at least a dozen

World: Bombing at Ontario Indian restaurant wounds at least a dozen

Dan Soko

The blast happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario, just west of Toronto.

The Peel Regional Police said the two people set off an “improvised explosive device” in the restaurant before fleeing the scene.

The police said the bombers were male, wore dark sweatshirts with their hoods pulled up and had covered their faces.

Mississauga, on Lake Ontario, is home to more than 700,000 people, including a large immigrant population, and is the sixth-largest municipality in Canada.

Peel Paramedics, a local ambulance service, said it was “on scene with multiple patients at an explosion in Mississauga.” Three people had “critical blast injuries,” the service said, while 12 others sustained minor injuries.

The explosion comes just a month after the driver of a van plowed into pedestrians in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 14 more. The suspect in that attack, Alek Minassian, intentionally struck the victims in what was likely to count as Canada’s deadliest vehicular assault, the police said.

The police did not know of a motive for Thursday night’s attack.

The restaurant is at the corner of a low-rise mall that takes up half a city block, and the area was sealed after the explosion. Photos posted on social media showed armed police at the scene with sniffer dogs, and television footage showed an injured woman limping away from the restaurant after the blast.

The street where the restaurant is located, Hurontario Street, is the main thoroughfare of Mississauga, a sprawling suburban city that is home to many people working in Toronto.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

CATHERINE PORTER and DAN BILEFSKY © 2018 The New York Times

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


$1.5m Road Safety Education: Ghana being led by mad people again- IMANI’s Bentil

May 25, 2018

Coca-Cola introduces a unique way of ordering using technology

May 25, 2018

[Cartoon] Exclusive with GFA ‘caretaker Prez’

May 25, 2018

Rawlings urges Dogboe to maintain spiritual focus

May 25, 2018

Ghana is not industrialised to be polluted

May 25, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian winger Kalif Alhassan signs for Oklahoma Energy FC

May 25, 2018

Oklahoma Energy FC coach Steve Cooke delighted with Kalif Alhassan signing

May 25, 2018

Government won't destroy indigenous businesses – Kotei Dzani

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ken Ofori-Atta Is African Finance Minister Of The Year

May 23, 2018

ICT Centre Abandoned For Two Years In Central Region

May 23, 2018

Ghana Post Company Trains NADMO Officials On GPS To Help Deal With Disasters

May 23, 2018

Ghana police open corruption probe into football chief

May 23, 2018

B/A: Police Smoke Out Robber From Hideout 

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!