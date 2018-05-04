Home | News | School Project Funded With Oil Money Deteriorating

School Project Funded With Oil Money Deteriorating

Dan Soko
School Project Funded With Oil Money Deteriorating

Barely three years after the completion of the six-unit classroom block for the Nkoranza Anglican Primary School in the Brong Ahafo Region, the education infrastructure is fast deteriorating.

Termites have started destroying the doors while the handles and locks are falling off.

The project, partly funded with the oil revenue, was awarded for contract in 2012 at a sum of GH¢292,251.81 and completed in 2013.

It has six classrooms, a head teacher's office, a hall for either staff common room or computer laboratory, a six-seater toilet facility and two urinals.

This came to light when the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) and the Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists, embarked on project monitoring on Wednesday.

It was sponsored by the German Development Corporation (GIZ) under the Good Governance Project.

Mr James Diyori, the Head Teacher of the School, said they started using the facility in 2014 and it houses the Kindergarten, Primary 1, 2, 3 and Junior High School 1 and 2.

He said by 2015 the termites had invaded the place and started eating the doors of the classrooms and the urinals due to the poor quality of wood used, as compared to the old structure, which was built some decades ago but had its doors intact.

Mr Diyori said though the project had been completed but had poor quality doors, it was better to study there than in dilapidated structures and under trees.

The team continued its monitoring to the Nkoranza South Senior High Technical School to see the progress of the Free Senior High School Policy implementation.

Mr Atah Amponsah Frimpong, the Headmaster of the School, said it had received food items from the national buffer stock and some cash allocations for the successful implementation of the Policy.

Other items received from the S.H.S Secretariat include textbooks, school uniforms and house jerseys.

He indicated that although the textbooks for the core subjects had been received, none of the elective subjects had been given.

Mr Forster Oteng Amoako, the Accountant, said when complaints of delays of payment were made to the National Secretariat, responses were not forthcoming and called on it to work on bridging the communication gap.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

