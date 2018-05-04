Home | News | That Lonely Soul

That Lonely Soul

Dan Soko

You see him smiling, looking happy but behind the smiles, there is a lonely soul.

He desires to make people happy, he always wants to put smiles on the faces of others while suffering within him. Nobody sees that, nobody knows. Its like an act, like a movie. Behind the scenes, the actors have their lives they live, sometimes much different or opposite from what people see of them on set. That is how his life is like. Its not like he is a hypocrite. That's just how he is.

There are a lot going on in his life that nobody knows. He is friendly; you feel free when talking to him because he has got that listening ear. He likes helping people out of their situations because that's his desire; to help solve problems of people and to extend an extra hand when needed.

He is selfless but lonely. He suffers inside, within him. He doesn't open up to people.

People don't know about this or haven't realized this part of him because they don't actually care.

Once he is done helping them and they become okay, that's it. They forget of him.

Every answer to this question 'how are you' is 'I am fine, good, OK' or whatever positive answer there is.

Even when it is bad, when things are not okay, that's what we all say. So it makes it easy for him to hide under that.

He always answers, 'I am fine' when actually he would have wished to open up but he can't. That's the problem. He knows how to deal with people but doesn't know how to deal with himself. He is a lonely soul. He has got a lot of people around him but no one as a friend.

A lot of people are going through this but we don't know, we don't care. We see them smiling and we think to ourselves, all is well for them.

Sometimes we even get jealous of them when actually we have to feel sorry for them and try to help out if possible. We don't know what they go through and we stand afar to judge and they still put those tempting smiles on because although they are lonely, they don't care what you say or think about them.

There is always a story behind that smile.
AUTHOR: RHODA ANANE
RYF WA CHAPTER

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


BECE Candidates Challenged To Study Hard

May 25, 2018

Nation Builders Corps: Heal Ghana Won't Replace Employment Of Nurses

May 25, 2018

World Vision Project To Empower Children

May 25, 2018

Ex-Black Princesses forward Sherifatu Sumaila ponders national team future

May 25, 2018

Police Investigation Of Nyantakyi Total Sham

May 25, 2018

Create Facilities To Accommodates Children With Cerebral Palsy

May 25, 2018

TMA On The Move To Clear Tema Slums

May 25, 2018

Nyantakyi and Akufo-Addo must be investigated thoroughly – NDC Man

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Bushmeat loses its appeal as Congo city fights Ebola

May 23, 2018

CID Picked Up Kwesi Nyantakyi On Arrival For Commencement Of Investigations

May 23, 2018

Lab Technicians Begin Strike

May 23, 2018

FDA Stops Six Herbal Products

May 23, 2018

Cost Of Credit Hampering Growth Of Export Sector At The Ports - GPHA Boss

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!