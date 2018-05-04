How A Beautiful Lady Suddenly Becomes Ugly If She Loses Her Temper

WWE Stephanie McMahon slaps the face of Ric Flair

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is a place you often see things not commonly seen outside the ring. The world has seen Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of Vince McMahon and the owner of WWE, slapping wrestlers across the face more than a dozen times.

Stephanie's anger has no boundary, she even added her own brother, Shane McMahon to her slapping list, after their father shared their responsibilities over the management of WWE and left the ring.

It might be that many find it entertaining watching Stephanie slapping wrestlers across the face but I don’t because that act makes beautiful Stephanie very ugly indeed.

Stephanie is married to Triple H, also a professional wrestler and yet she has shown gross disrespect and arrogance to many wrestlers. Thus, sometimes I wonder if she truly respects her husband outside the ring.

Shane McMahon is married to Marissa since 1996, but WWE fans don’t see her much like Stephie and her husband Triple H. The question is, how would Stephanie react or feel if Marissa slaps the face of Triple H on national television?

Stephanie McMahon is indeed a beautiful woman

They say a dress doesn’t make a lady, that’s true. A woman can be supportive, loyal, loving and attractive but if she can’t control her temper she loses her respect and reduces her dignity, even though she may feel on top of the world.

So Stephanie, please, try to cool down your temper because your beauty disappears whenever you are angry. This is not good for your reputation and your health.