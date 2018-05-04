You’ve Got A White Man In Your Car - African Policeman

A Police barracks in Lagos State- Photo credit: Temitayo Famutimi

There are so many stories about military personnel and the police involved in crimes in Africa, even though they are law enforcement agents that citizens must depend on for their protection.

If you visit the dwelling places of both soldiers and the police, one clearly sees the reason African law enforcement officers are often involved in crimes. In fact, they are extremely poor but it's totally wrong to use poverty as an excuse to indulge in criminal activities.

Since the police force is underpaid, many find ways to generate an extra income, which has given rise to corruption and bribery in Africa, including Ghana.

A Black woman married to European decides to visit Africa with her husband and daughter.

While driving through the busy town, she was stopped by a policeman. Everyone knows that the African police generates money wherever they are as a supplement to their income.

Yet, it’s a big offense if one fails to stop by the order of a police officer. When the couple pulled over, the police officer asked for the documents of the vehicle.

The woman gave the documents to the officer. He controlled it thoroughly and finds out that everything is correct and the insurance of the vehicle also is in order.

The officer gave back the documents to the woman but as she was about to leave, the officer stopped her again and said, “The car papers are correct but you still have a problem.’

“What’s the problem officer?” The woman enquired.

“You’ve got a White man in your car.” The officer replied.

“Is it an offense to have a White man in my car? This is my husband,” said the woman.

“You know that I need to say something to survive,” said the officer.

The woman smiled and from her handbag, pulled a couple of notes for the police officer.

“Thank you, madam, God bless you,” said the officer and the couple drove away.

This is a true story a church member told me recently, I didn't publish it to create a fun but to enable African leaders to see to the plight of soldiers and police officers to improve their living conditions.

Some of them are hungry, and many lose their job when involved in crimes, yet the crime African politicians commit daily are either unseen or kept secret.