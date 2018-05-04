Albert Adomah To Unveil 'Special AA' Dance If Aston Villa Beat Fulham In Championship Play-Off Final

Albert Adomah has promised to unveil his dance moves if Aston Villa wins Saturday's Championship play-off final against Fulham to secure an English Premier League.

The Ghana winger is said to have been working on the 'Special AA' celebratory dance but it is strictly under wraps for now.

"Maybe I can show a few moves, yes,'' Adomah replied when asked about what he has in mind if Villa won at Wembley.

"Hopefully if we come out on top I can show a bit of a celebration.

"It's a team game, hopefully, we can turn up on the day and perform as a team. I think that is the main thing.

"I watch Strictly. Hopefully, when I retire, one day you might see me on there.

"I am not sure about the sequins. I will wear a man suit. I am not sure about this funny business.

"I like Strictly but I think my moves would be a bit different. I am not sure if you would call it the samba or the tango. I think you might call it the AA dance.

"That's more like it, yes! It is the special AA dance. I turn up on time!"

