CONFIRMED: Asante Kotoko Loan Striker Yakubu Mohammed To Elmina Sharks

Asante Kotoko have shipped out misfit striker Yakubu Mohammed to fellow Zylofon Cash Premier League campaigners Elmina Sharks for the rest of the season.

Mohammed was down the pecking order at the club and needed an escape route to revive his career.

He joined the Porcupine Warriors last season where he played 26 times scoring 6 goals.

Mohammed has previously played for Ashantigold, Raja Casablanca in Morocco and Maritzburg United in South Africa.

Official ????: We wish to formally announce that Yakubu Mohammed has been loaned out to Elmina Sharks.#AKSC pic.twitter.com/YGNZsXeapG — Asante Kotoko S.C (@AsanteKotoko_SC) May 25, 2018

Kotoko have terminated contracts of players Eric Donkor, Tuffour Frimpong, Baba Mahama, Mawuli Osei and Frank Sarfo Gyamfi.

