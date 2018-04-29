GFA ExCo backs Kwesi Nyantakyi

Sports News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: 3news.com

Kwesi Nyantakyi President of the Ghana Football Association with some members of Executive Committee

The Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has thrown its weight behind embattled President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Mr Nyantakyi is undergoing investigations for statements attributed to him in a yet-to-be aired investigative documentary by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

After watching some minutes of the documentary titled Number 12: When Misconduct & Greed Become the Norm, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reported Mr Nyantakyi to the Criminals Investigative Directorate (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for “defrauding by false pretence”.

Apparently, the President of the governing body of the most popular sport in the country used the names of the President, Vice President and some state functionaries to lure potential investors.

Mr Nyantakyi, who is also the First Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (Caf), truncated his official trip to Morocco and returned to Ghana on Wednesday to assist with investigations.

There were reports of him resigning his position as GFA President for ExCo member Kweku Eyiah.

But at a meeting of the Committee on Thursday, it was stated that nothing had changed at the hierarchy of the Association.

“The GFA President remains innocent until he is proven guilty of all charges levelled against him,” a statement from General Secretary Isaac Addo said on Thursday.

“The GFA President being a law-abiding citizen respects the law, he is not a flight risk and has indicated his willingness and availability to the investigative authority anytime he is required to do so.”

It added that “nothing has changed in terms of the GFA hierarchy and Mr. Nyantakyi still remains the President of the Ghana Football Association”.

According to the statement, all offices of the GFA across the country remain functional and activities will continue “without any hindrances”.

[embedded content]

“We wish to re-iterate that Mr. Nyantakyi has the full support of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA),” it mentioned.