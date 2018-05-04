Believe in God, let the Holy Spirit guide you - Siaw Agyepong advises business owners

Business News of Friday, 25 May 2018

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has disclosed that his relationship with God has made him who he is today and for which he is forever grateful to God.

He says everything he possesses belongs to God and unto Him, he (Dr. Agyepong) will give glory as long as he lives.

He said when the Holy Spirit dignifies someone, He equally magnifies the person, recounting the humble beginnings of where God picked him from and how far He has brought him. He added that when God makes someone rich, and their wealth will never dwindle.

Dr Agyepong was speaking in Johannesburg, South Africa, at the Empowered 21 Africa Congress on the topic “Christian Business Ethics and Network”.

"When the Holy Spirit drops an idea in your heart, He gives you the power to perfect it. That is why when people saw filth in Ghana and Africa the Holy Spirit opened my eyes and I saw a fortune,” he said.

He urged businessmen and women who believe in God to allow the Holy Spirit to create their businesses so that they can add what he calls the 'protocols' later.

He called on Christian business owners to make a covenant with God through tithing and paying taxes in order for their businesses to grow.

"We are stewards of the resources the Lord has endowed us with so it is our responsibility to protect and preserve the environment in the course of our business,” he said.

“We must have honest dealings with our customers both internal and external and reach out to the vulnerable in society”, he added.

The environmental sanitation and waste management entrepreneur believes that in togetherness African Christian businessmen and women can better impact the whole world positively to make it a better place to live in.

“Christian businesses must work together to build the Kingdom Business”.

Dr Agyepong said the business network is not about money, rather it is about leveraging on each other’s strength and build each other up and also add the God factor so their businesses will grow and impact generations.

”The core of every business should be the availability of information and not necessarily money,” he counselled.

The entrepreneur encouraged his colleague entrepreneurs and businessmen and women not to fear challenges because the start of every successful business is the beginning of several challenges.

The just-ended congress is under the theme “LIVING TO IMPACT GENERATIONS THROUGH THE HOLY SPIRIT”. Empowered 21 is an organization that is helping to shape the future of the Spirit-empowered movement throughout the world. It is an open organization to all Spirit-empowered churches, ministries, organizations, networks and fellowships led by a global council of esteemed international denominational and ministry leaders.