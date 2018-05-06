Anas' expose: President Akufo-Addo has done well - MMDCEs

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: Kwabena Danso-dapaah

President Akufo-Addo

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) under the current administration have lauded President Akufo-Addo for "ordering", the arrest of the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyei following expose of corruption allegations.

"President Akufo-Addo cannot sit down for heinous crimes such as corruption be done under his watch. ...we believe the President has done well by allowing the security agencies to investigate the FA president".

According to the spokesperson for the MMDCEs Association in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Alidu Seidu, Nana Akufo-Addo as he knows is an incorruptible person who will not indulge himself in anything criminals.

"Everyone can attest that President Akufo-Addo is incorruptible so you cannot use his name to extort money as we are told in the yet-to- release Anas' video by Kwesi Nyantakyei", the Asokore Mamapong MCE stressed on Nhyira FM morning show monitored by Kwabena Danso-Dapaah.

President Nana Akufo-Addo reportedly ordered the arrest of President of GFA Kwasi Nyantakyi, for defrauding by false pretences and influence peddling after being privy to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 undercover documentary, which exposed the GFA president as using the name of the president for certain in purposes.

The General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the order by the President for CID of the Police Service to investigate the Kwesi Nyantakyei is nothing but a diversionary tactic.

Meanwhile, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has scheduled 6 June to premier the undercover piece which took him over two years to put together.