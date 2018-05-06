Our leaders have gone mad again - Kofi Bentil

Kofi Bentil is Vice President of Imani Africa

Vice President of Think Tank policy IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil has stated that, the so-called leaders of Ghana have gone mad for spending an amount of $1.5 million in educating the public on the importance of road safety in the absence of streetlights and potholes on the streets.

According to him, it does not make sense to spend such a huge sum of money when the motorway lacks street lights and the country has less than 100 ambulances for transporting patients to and fro hospitals.

He wrote on his Facebook page “When the motorway has no street lights, and roads are full of holes, and we have less than 100 ambulances, Government has approved $1.5M (6.5 million cedis) for road safety education!! Our leaders have gone mad again!! Until you fix the road don't come and tell me you are educating who?????”