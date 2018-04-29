Police investigation of Nyantakyi is sham - Asiedu Nketia jabs government

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Asiedu Nketia is General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, has criticised President Akufo Addo’s handling of the scandal at the Ghana Football Association.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said it was not right for the president to have reported the alleged scandal to the police.

Describing it as a sham, Nketia, popularly referred to as General Mosquito, said the ongoing investigation by the police CID will amount to nothing.

He was addressing the tertiary wing of the NDC in Koforidua.

In an undercover investigation conducted by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the president of the Ghana Football Association, was alleged to have used the name of the president, Nana Akufo-Addo and the vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to solicit for funds from prospective investors.

The investors were actually undercover investigative journalists.

After watching excerpts of the video, the president Nana Akufo-Addo reported the case to the police CID who have since begun an investigation into the matter.

The police slapped a charge of defrauding by false pretense against Mr Nyantakyi.

The Deputy Roads and Highways minister, Anthony Karbo, whose name was also mentioned in the video has also been invited by the police.

But the General Secretary of the NDC Asiedu Nketia is convinced the investigation will come to knot.

He told the tertiary students the President’s action proves there is more to the revelations.

“Nobody will defend Kwesi Nyantakyi if indeed he did what he did. He has to face the law much as any other person in his situation must face the law.

“Nobody should make any attempt to defend president Akufo-Addo or Bawumia or the Chief of Staff or anybody if they are found to be culpable but don’t rush to take decisions that will compromise the case. When the NPP wants to spoil a case they are the first to report to the police and then charge the person with wrong charges so that the person will walk away,” he said.

[embedded content]

Meanwhile, Editor in chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako says President Akufo-Addo has already been given an opportunity to fully rebut the alleged fraudulent use of his name by Kwasi Nyantakyi.

Speaking on Accra based Oman FM, he said the investigative team is already in talks with Deputy Roads Minister, Anthony Karbo also implicated in the video to give his own rebuttal.