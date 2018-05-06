Nyantakyi, Akufo-Addo must be investigated thoroughly - NDC man

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: Daniel Kaku

Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of Ghana Football Association is currently being investigated by the CID

A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Amofa Baffoe has called on the Criminal Investigations Department to as a matter of urgency investigate President Akufo-Addo and Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of GFA over Anas latest expose.

His comments come on the back of an order by President Akufo-Addo for the arrest of GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi over allegations of defrauding by false pretence as captured in the latest expose by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Kwesi Nyantakyi is reported to have been captured on videotape luring supposed international investors to part with various sums of monies meant to grease the palms of president Akufo-Addo, the vice president Dr Bawumia, among other state officials.

President Nana Akufo-Addo reported Mr Nyantakyi to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the police service for allegedly defrauding by false pretences and influence peddling after having been privy to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Number 12 undercover documentary, which captured Mr Nyantakyi allegedly using the names of the president and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to clench investor deals.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas has scheduled 6 June 2018 to premier the undercover piece which took him over two years to put together.

According to NDC, President Akufo-Addo must be investigated thoroughly since Kwesi Nyantakyi has allegedly mentioned his name in the video as the person he used his name to clench investor deals.

Let's all resolve to ensure thorough investigation is conducted and bring all culpable ones, including Nana Addo himself to book if indeed it's confirmed he is privy to this disgraceful corruptive practice", he emphasized.

He, therefore, commended President Akufo-Addo for his swiftness in calling for the arrest of the Ghana Football Association President, Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi.

He said President Akufo-Addo, however, seems to be only principled in certain matters but behaves differently on same subject matter under different conditions.

"Why was the president not this swift in issuing a presidential arrest warrant in the cash for seat saga"?, he asked.

Below is the full statement

Fellow Ghanaians,

Let's all salute Nana Akuffo Addo for his swiftness in calling for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi, the President of the Ghana Football Federation.

However, he seems to be only principled in certain matters but behaves differently on same subject matter under different conditions.

Why was the president not this swift in issuing a presidential arrest warrant in the cash for seat saga?

How about the BOOST scandal?

All the other cases the president was alleged to be highly engaged in?

Nana Akuffo Addo's type of convenient leadership with respect to fighting corruption, his double standards, to say the least is drowning the credibility and image of Ghana's presidency.

Let's all resolve to ensure thorough investigation is conducted and bring all culpable ones, including Nana Addo himself to book if indeed it's confirmed he is privy to this disgraceful corruptive practise.

He has demonstrated on numerous ocassions that his character, behaviour and attitudes do not befit that of a president of the over 27 million Ghanaians. We all have a duty to help elevate the once respected office of president to its former image. Let's all condemn and call for transparent investigation conducted by a neutral body.