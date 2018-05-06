Home | News | GHAPOHA contract allegations bogus – Mac Manu

GHAPOHA contract allegations bogus – Mac Manu

Dan Soko

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

PETER MAC MANU MACMANUPeter Mac Manu, former National Chairman of NPP

The Board Chairman of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHAPOHA) in the Western region Mr. Peter Mac Manu has described allegations of conflict of interest as bogus.

Mr. Mac Manu said he will soon prove to Ghanaians with documents that all the allegations by the workers of GHAPOHA are nothing but lies.

Workers of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHAPOHA) on Thursday accused their Mr. Mac Manu, of conflict of interest by giving contracts to his wife and children.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, 24 May 2018, the chairman of the Senior Staff Association, John Aseeph, alleged that the wife of the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman has taken over ticketing for staff travels, adding the Authority “is being priced at cut-throat prices.”

“We are paying two and three times more than other competitors are offering for ticketing,” he alleged.

They are therefore appealing to President Akufo-Addo to dismiss Mr. Mac Manu as board chairman.

According to Mr. Aseeph, the chairman has imposed himself on the board of the Marine Ports Services.

The Union further accused Mr Mac Manu of awarding a $4 million contract to wire the newly constructed electrical and materials block of GHAPOHA to his own company.

“He has for himself seven companies in the Port – five Stevedore companies and two cleaning companies. If the board needs to take decision on Stevedore companies in the port of which the board chair alone holds five, how can he hold fairness at such a time,” Mr. Aseeph stressed.

He added: “He is intimidating management staff, and as well interfering in the day to day running of the Authority.” But in a reaction Mr. Mac Manu described them as “bogus.”

“It is bogus and when I come to Accra we will delve into it,” Mr. Mac Manu told Starr News.

When pushed further, he said: “Please, Please I don’t have time for… that’s why I am saying they [allegations] are bogus. That’s why I said when I come I have to show documents to you and they have to bring their documents. They did tell you why they are saying that and why are you asking me that? I am saying it is bogus. So say Mac Manu says it is bogus. That’s all. I am saying it is bogus because it is not true.”

Asked which of the allegations, he replied “all of them”.

