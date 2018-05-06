Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed joins Elmina Sharks

Asante Kotoko have shipped out misfit striker Yakubu Mohammed to fellow Zylofon Cash Premier League campaigners Elmina Sharks for the rest of the season.

A message on Twitter read: ''Official : We wish to formally announce that Yakubu Mohammed has been loaned out to Elmina Sharks.''

Mohammed was down the pecking order at the club and needed an escape route to revive his career.

He joined the Porcupine Warriors last season where he played 26 times scoring 6 goals.

Mohammed has previously played for Ashantigold, Raja Casablanca in Morocco and Maritzburg United in South Africa

Kotoko have terminated contracts of players Eric Donkor, Tuffour Frimpong, Baba Mahama, Mawuli Osei and Frank Sarfo Gyamfi.