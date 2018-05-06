Home | News | Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority: GPHA staff demands removal of Mac Manu

Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority: GPHA staff demands removal of Mac Manu

Dan Soko

The staffs of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) are demanding the dismissal of their Board Chairman, Peter Mac Manu, for gross managerial breaches and conflict of interest.

At a press conference organised by the workers, they gave the government a two-week ultimatum to relieve Mr Manu of his position.

The Chairman of the Workers Association, John Assib, accused Mr Manu of breaching the procurement laws by awarding contracts to his companies and his wife.

“The board chairman, Mr Peter Mac Manu has involved himself in a conflict of interest matters so far as the administration of GPHA is concerned,” Mr Assib said.

He added that Mr Manu’s wife was charging double and triple for outside travel tickets as compared to what competitors offer.

The workers also expressed worry about “intimidation” by Mr Manu and “interference in the day-to-day running of the Authority”.

“How on earth will this man exhibit fairness over whatever will be on the table for discussion?” Mr Assib questioned.

Mr Assib alleged that Mr Manu has also appointed “three of his children, now, as the biggest suppliers to the Authority. He has obtained for himself, a contract of over GHS 4million for the wiring of our newly constructed electrical and material block.”

They accused Mr Manu of seeking his own interest and that of his family instead of the interest of GHPA.

The staff of GPHA also accused the Transport Ministry of conniving with Meridian Port Services (MPS) to loot the state coffers.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

