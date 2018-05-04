Kwame Asare Obeg: A Plus allegedly sits in Korle-Bu hospital board meetings

Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- 3 Officers Linked To Sale Of AK-47 To Robbers Interdicted
- Corruption Watch: Who Protects Whistle Blower?
- Pressure To Legalize Gay Is The Beginning Of 666--Methodist Bishop
- Homosexuality: When The Evil Becomes A Bargaining Tool
- COP Renovates Kandin Health Center
- I Approved Less Than Ghc81,000 For Gomoa East DCE’s Funeral
- B/A DOVVSU Cautions Against Child Abuse
- GCB Staff Donates To Weija Leprosarium
- Ministry Of Health Contradicts Bawumia, Says They Won’t Recruit 10,000 Nurses In May
- Mr. President, Is This What You Promised?
- UEFA Hand Panathinaikos 3-Year European Ban
- Wenger Not Our Target - PSG
- Oxlade-Chamberlain Doubt For World Cup
- Wenger: Timing Of Arsenal Departure 'Not Really My Decision'
- Messi Richer Than Ronaldo
- We Are On Course - Uncle T Chief
- CAF Boss Ahmad Given Honorary Doctorate By UPSA
- Don't Seek Re-Election - Foh-Amoaning Tells Kwesi Nyantakyi
- Politics: Tim Cook is trying to get Trump to back off his trade battle with China
- Relationship Tips: 5 common habits that could break relationships
- UEFA Champions League: Mohammed Salah sets new African record in Champions League
- Politics: The Supreme Court is finally hearing arguments on Trump's travel ban
- Party Funds: I didn't embezzle NDC's GHS 2 billion - Allotey Jacobs
- Finance: Twitter is getting whacked after posting its 2nd-ever quarterly profit (TWTR)
- Tech: The highly-anticipated OnePlus 6 — including its features, price, and release date — will be announced on May 16
- Busted: Facebook scammer exposed for allegedly swindling other users
- Tech: 25 of the most dangerous things science has strongly linked to cancer
- Rebranding: UPSA to be renamed after Paramount Chief of Amoafo-Bekwai
- Tech: iPhone X early adopters aren't satisfied with Siri (AAPL)
- Divorce: My husband is violent, not my choice, wife tells court
- Finance: Electric cars are eerily quiet — and US regulators are worried this could make them dangerous
- Strategy: The process Jeff Bezos used to interview job candidates before he was a CEO became the way Amazon decided who got the job
- Finance: The Mexican peso slides to a 3-month low amid NAFTA and political uncertainty
- Finance: Boeing is taking off after earnings, but analysts warn of turbulence ahead (BA)
- For Rituals: Man assaulted for allegedly stealing used sanitary pads
- Tech: The 16 best moments in Marvel Cinematic Universe history, ranked
- Politics: Spanish police made their largest bust of cocaine ever — hidden in a shipment of bananas
- 2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby
Click Here to Comment on this Article