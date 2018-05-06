Home | News | Politics In Ghana: "Kufuor is evil, Mahama a rogue" - Rawlings

Dan Soko

A former President of     Ghana has described 2 head of states who governed the country after him as evil and corrupt.

Ex-president Rawlings said John Kufuor is evil and John Mahama is a rogue who destroyed the country.

“I know with my integrity when I die, I will go to heaven but when I see these corrupt leaders, I will ask permission from God and flog them. If they don’t leave heaven for me, I will go and leave the heavens and join Satan in hell because I cannot stay in the same place with them,” Mr Rawlings said.

Mr Rawlings said this when the chiefs and people of Mepe in the North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region paid a courtesy call on him to officially invite him to the final funeral rites of Mamaga Awusi Sreku II, queen of the Mepe Traditional Area.

He accused ex-president Kufuor of selling some Ghanaian companies to foreigners and awarding himself with the Grand Order of The Star and Eagles of Ghana.

He further stated that Mr Kufuor tried to sideline Ewes in the military, adding that it came to a time when the service was looking for senior officers and was enlisting 40 in every region.

“When it got to Volta Region they tried to substitute the well-known names with their own people, but when the list got to Burma Camp they did the right thing.”

He further stated that former President Mahama was a rogue who superintended over corruption.

Mr Rawlings revealed that he personally negotiated for a project to be established at Vorlor in the North Tongu area “but before I realised, some party executives had shared the land among themselves.”

He said people from the Volta Region have faithfully voted for the National Democratic Congress on many occasions but they have nothing to be proud of because they live in poverty coupled with the bad road network.

