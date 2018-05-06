Home | News | GJA Laments Posting Of Dehumanizing Pictures

GJA Laments Posting Of Dehumanizing Pictures

Dan Soko
GJA Laments Posting Of Dehumanizing Pictures

The Volta Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has condemned online publications of gruesome pictures of a 13-year old girl allegedly murdered at Kpando-Abanu.

A press release signed by Mr A.B. Kafui Kanyi, the Regional Chairman, described the pictures as 'traumatizing and dehumanizing' and could subject readers, relations and friends of the victim to 'more emotional pain'.

The release reminded journalists of the GJA Code of Ethics, which enjoined them to 'respect the individual's rights to privacy and human dignity," and to 'show good taste, avoid vulgarity and the use of indecent language and images.'

It asked that they abided by the ethics of the profession and desisted from further publication and re-production of the graphic pictures.

The release also advised websites that published the pictures to remove the unpleasant images.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Pochettino Signs New Five-Year Contract At Tottenham

May 25, 2018

School Project Funded With Oil Money Deteriorating

May 25, 2018

BECE Candidates Challenged To Study Hard

May 25, 2018

Nation Builders Corps: Heal Ghana Won't Replace Employment Of Nurses

May 25, 2018

World Vision Project To Empower Children

May 25, 2018

Ex-Black Princesses forward Sherifatu Sumaila ponders national team future

May 25, 2018

Police Investigation Of Nyantakyi Total Sham

May 25, 2018

Create Facilities To Accommodates Children With Cerebral Palsy

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Manchester United Named Most Valuable Football Team- KPMG

May 23, 2018

Banks Missing Recapitalization Will Be Declared By July

May 23, 2018

Form Business Network - Prof. Ellis

May 23, 2018

Man Threatens Legal Action Against Hospital After Losing Wife, Unborn Triplets

May 23, 2018

UN Chief Pushes For Increased Climate Funding

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!