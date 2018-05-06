GJA Laments Posting Of Dehumanizing Pictures

The Volta Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has condemned online publications of gruesome pictures of a 13-year old girl allegedly murdered at Kpando-Abanu.

A press release signed by Mr A.B. Kafui Kanyi, the Regional Chairman, described the pictures as 'traumatizing and dehumanizing' and could subject readers, relations and friends of the victim to 'more emotional pain'.

The release reminded journalists of the GJA Code of Ethics, which enjoined them to 'respect the individual's rights to privacy and human dignity," and to 'show good taste, avoid vulgarity and the use of indecent language and images.'

It asked that they abided by the ethics of the profession and desisted from further publication and re-production of the graphic pictures.

The release also advised websites that published the pictures to remove the unpleasant images.