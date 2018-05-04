FAO, Government Drafts Country Programming Framework

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) jointly with Government has drafted a Comprehensive Country Programming Framework (CPF) expanding 2018-2022.

The CPF has been prepared in close collaboration with key Ministries, Departments and Agencies on three priority areas.

They are Sustainable Agriculture drives Agro-Industrialisation and economic growth, Sustainable Natural Resource Management for a safe, secure and productive environment and Resilient Livelihoods.

Dr Abebe Haile-Gabriel, the FAO Regional Representation to Ghana, speaking at a validation workshop on the CPF for Ghana 2018-2022 said the draft document preparation has been informed and guided by the Ghana's priorities in particular the National Mid-Term Development Policy framework and other relevant sector policies.

He said a key factor determining success in the performance of the agriculture and rural sector, anywhere in the world has been whether there was real political commitment and leadership, demonstrated by how agriculture was positioned among priorities within development strategies and policies of a government.

He commended government for having clearly identified agriculture transformation as one of the top priorities for Ghana's development.

Dr Haile-Gabriel, who is also Regional Programme Leader for Africa, said the draft CPF also benefited from FAO's core areas of competences and comparative advantages in the areas of food systems and sustainable agriculture as well as from the partnership opportunities.

He said through delivery on these set of priorities the proposed CPF aimed to support and strengthen relevant national institutions and non-state actors make agriculture, fisheries and forestry more productive and profitable in a sustainable manner.

The Regional Programme Leader for Africa said FAO recognised the critical role social protection played in furthering and accelerating progress around food security, and Nutrition, agriculture development, rural poverty and resilience building.

He said FAO was committed to promoting greater policy coherence and rural development policies including linkages between productive investments with social protection schemes.

He said the current draft strikes a good balance between the country's priorities both what 'we have heard from you as various stakeholders represented here and what we know exists on the ground as needs.'

He reiterated FAO's continued commitment in collaborating with Ghana to deliver bigger, better and smarter goals on ending hunger and all forms of malnutrition and promoting sustainable food and agriculture systems, while ensuing inclusive growth and shared prosperity for all.

'We have built invaluable good will and relationship among partners during the implementation of the outgoing CPF and look forward to nurturing and strengthening these partnerships in addition to seeking new partnerships going forward to support successful implementation of the new CPF,' he added.