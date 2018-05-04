Anas Exposé: More Ghana FA officials caught in Anas’ documentary

More officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) were reportedly also caught on camera in compromising situations in the latest corruption expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The President of the FA, Kwesi Nyantakyi, is dominating the news with his reported involvement in the latest corruption scandal.a

Citinewsroom.com sources indicate that some big names in the management of Ghana football were also caught on camera in very compromising situations.

The sources who are tight-lipped on mentioning names say they include executives at both regional and national levels of the GFA.

The documentary to be premiered in Accra on June 6, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre first emerged back in April and later on Good Morning Ghana when the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, hinted that some major players in Ghana football would be captured in the exposé.

Anticipation for the Anas’ documentary reached fever pitch when President Nana Akufo-Addo filed a complaint at the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service after a security briefing on the upcoming exposé.

Kwesi Nyantakyi is said to have used the name of the President, the Vice President and other senior officers of the government to collect money and lure supposed foreign investors interested in establishing businesses in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo made a formal complaint on Tuesday after watching excerpts of the undercover film.

The President, after full consultations, felt that a prima facie case could be established for criminal investigations to be launched into the conduct of the Kwesi Nyantakyi.

“The President of the Republic has had the benefit of viewing aspects of the investigative piece and in this documentary, the President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi is supposedly seen attempting to use the President’s name and that of the Vice President and other senior officials of government to induce supposed potential investors into our country to part with various sums of monies,” Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

He added that “other accomplices may exist and therefore the President has reported this matter to the legally sanctioned and mandated agencies of the state to commence investigations into this matter.”

Kwesi Nyantakyi, who has been GFA President for the past 13 years, cut short an official trip to Morocco on Tuesday after the report was made and returned to Ghana on Wednesday.

He reported himself to the CID and was later granted bail, but was escorted by Police who searched his home.

credit: citinewsroom