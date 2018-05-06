Home | News | Politics: Kagame, Abiy discuss corruption war as AU celebrates African Day

Politics: Kagame, Abiy discuss corruption war as AU celebrates African Day

Dan Soko

 

  • Paul Kagame and Dr. Abiy Ahmed will be discussing the war against corruption in Africa as AU celebrates African Day.

  • The discourse will be followed by an African Bazaar with the aim of creating, maintaining and increasing awareness for the public at large on the theme of the year 2018.

For the celebration of African Day, Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda and Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia will be discussing the war against corruption in Africa.

A statement by the AU shows that Kagame and Abiy will join Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission at the Nelson Mandela Hall inside the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa for the ceremony on Friday, May 25, 2018.

The event, the statement said, will feature a high-level debate on this year’s celebration theme: “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.”

These Powerful countries in AU don’t celebrate African Dayplay A celebration of African Day in diaspora. (www.kuna.net.kw)

 

The discourse will be followed by an African Bazaar with the aim of creating, maintaining and increasing awareness for the public at large on the theme of the year 2018.

ALSO READ: These Powerful countries in AU don’t celebrate African Day

The participants at the African Bazaar will be working towards creating African Unity through activities such as bazaars to showcase African cultural diversity in various aspects.

African Union chief Moussa Faki Mahamat speaks during a joint press briefing with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in Beijing, on February 8, 2018play AU chief, Moussa Faki Mahamat (AFP)

“The need for the African bazaar is because the Africa Day is intended to celebrate and acknowledge the successes of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU now the AU) from its creation on May 25, 1963 in the fight against colonialism and apartheid, as well as the progress that Africa has made, while reflecting upon the common challenges that the continent face in a global environment,” the statement reads.

Also expected at the African Day celebration is the AU Member States; AU Commission Staff; Institutions represented in AUC; Non-African countries and International Organizations and Civil Society Organizations.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8421013&type=article&ctxId=3775&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=Kagame%2C+Abiy+discuss+corruption+war+as+AU+celebrates+African+Day&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Fpolitics%2Fkagame-abiy-discuss-corruption-au-celebrates-african-day-id8421013.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (1 posted)

avatar
best auto insurance 13 minutes ago
cheapest car insurance companies <a href="https://insurancecompanies.us.com">cheap auto insurance companies</a> nj auto insurance insurance companies
Reply Thumbs Up Thumbs Down
0
Report as inappropriate
total: 1 | displaying: 1 - 1

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


BECE Candidates Challenged To Study Hard

May 25, 2018

Nation Builders Corps: Heal Ghana Won't Replace Employment Of Nurses

May 25, 2018

World Vision Project To Empower Children

May 25, 2018

Ex-Black Princesses forward Sherifatu Sumaila ponders national team future

May 25, 2018

Police Investigation Of Nyantakyi Total Sham

May 25, 2018

Create Facilities To Accommodates Children With Cerebral Palsy

May 25, 2018

TMA On The Move To Clear Tema Slums

May 25, 2018

Nyantakyi and Akufo-Addo must be investigated thoroughly – NDC Man

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Bushmeat loses its appeal as Congo city fights Ebola

May 23, 2018

CID Picked Up Kwesi Nyantakyi On Arrival For Commencement Of Investigations

May 23, 2018

Lab Technicians Begin Strike

May 23, 2018

FDA Stops Six Herbal Products

May 23, 2018

Cost Of Credit Hampering Growth Of Export Sector At The Ports - GPHA Boss

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!