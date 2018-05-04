Socialist Forum associates with Nkrumah’s independence perspective

Accra, May 25, GNA –
The Socialist Forum of Ghana (SFG) has said it associates itself with Osagyefo
Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s perspective that “independence in one country is meaningless
unless it is linked to the total liberation of Africa.”
“We therefore note
with shame that more than 60 years later, our brothers and sisters in the
Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) continue to suffer harsh Moroccan
colonial occupation today,” this was in statement issued by the SFG and copied
to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday.
It was in connection
with the commemoration of the African Liberation Day which falls on May 25.
It is a Day that the
people of Africa and their progressive allies across the world have set aside
to focus on the historical struggles, challenges and victories in their quest
for equality, freedom, dignity, unity, and prosperity.
It is to pay tribute
to the heroes of the historical struggles and for the people to rededicate
themselves to continue the fight until final victory.
The statement said Morocco’s crimes against the Saharawi
people was a blatant human rights abuses, outright theft of natural resources
and the desecration of their national culture which was an affront to the
African revolution, adding that more so because it was perpetrated by fellow
Africans.
“We call on all the
AU, ECOWAS, African governments, and all our institutions to maintain pressure
on Morocco to abandon its abuse of our people by maintaining its isolation and
exclusion from all Continental and Regional bodies,” it said.
The statement said
African liberation must be linked to the freedom and prosperity of all peoples
all over the world.
It urged Africans
across the continent and in the diaspora to join hands with all peoples facing
colonisation, occupation, external aggression and brutal interference from the
forces of imperialism and extended solidarity to the people of Palestine, Venezuela,
Yemen, Cuba and Iran.
The statement said
the SFG had noted with deep regret that after Ghana’s independence which set
the pace for accelerated decolonisation, Africa’s resources were still
controlled and exploited almost exclusively for the benefit of giant global
companies and the tiny global elite.
“Continental
independence requires a framework in which we can develop our resources to
realise our dreams of prosperous societies from hunger, disease and conflict,”
it said.
The statement said
the task ahead of the African people demanded concerted efforts which could be
guaranteed within the framework of continental union government with a common
defence strategy, currency, foreign policy and full democratic economic and
social integration.
It called for mass
popular mobilisation to unseat all neo-colonial regimes on the continent to
pave the way for the united government of African people under the banner of
social justice for all.
The statement
saluted leaders whose sacrifices have brought the people this such as Dr Kwame
Nkrumah, Ahmed Sekou Toure, Amilcar Cabral, Ben Bella, Samora Machel, and all
those who stood side by side with the African Working Class.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article