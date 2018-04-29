Home | News | AU Day: Fighting corruption must start with African leaders

AU Day: Fighting corruption must start with African leaders

Dan Soko

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Accra, May 25, GNA-- Mrs Mary Addah, the Programmes Manager of the Ghana Integrity Initiative, the local chapter of the Transparency International, has entreated African leaders to show stronger political will by instituting robust legal framework to proactively deal with corruption.

She asked African leaders to establish strong institutions with the requisite human and financial resources, as well as ensuring that those institutions have independence to function appropriately, instead of paying lip service to the fight against corruption.

This, she said, would ensure that the African Union’s (AU) Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption would become a reality.

Mrs Addah said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on the occasion of the AU Day being held on the theme: “Winning the fight against corruption: a sustainable path to Africa’s Transformation”.

She emphasised the need for African leaders to establish the needed structures and motivation for victims of corruption to report their ordeals to appropriate anti-corruption agencies so that the nation would make the headway.

The AU Day, formerly African Freedom Day or African Liberation Day, is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) now known as the African Union established on May25, 1963.

It is also set aside to remember the founding fathers of Africa and is often observed as a public holiday across the Continent.

The 25th of May every year is set aside as the AU Day to think about the onward movement and progress of the African Continent and free themselves from foreign domination and exploitation and ensure economic independence.

Mrs Addah said Ghana, for instance, was on the verge of passing the Witness Protection and Right to Information Bills into law, which would aid in combating corruption.

She urged other African countries to emulate the path taken by the country in order to minimise, if not completely eradicating corruption on the continent.

Mrs Addah urged the media and civil society organisations (CSOs) to sustain the fight against corruption by investigating corruption allegations as well as engaging and sensitising the public on corrupt practices.

Mr Vitus Azeem, an anti-corruption campaigner, on his part, said most African leaders were filled with greed to amass wealth and perpetuate themselves in power, adding that the time was ripe for them to institute the necessary legal framework to deal with corruption.

He observed that although some African leaders claimed they believed in democratic ideals, however, they used subtle ways to change their constitutions and perpetuate themselves in power, while others discreetly stole public funds and invested them in mansions and other businesses outside their home countries.

Mr Azeem said: “If you’re talking about winning the fight corruption, then it must start from the African leaders themselves so that the people will look up to them”.

He also encouraged CSOs and the media to continue creating awareness about the defects of corruption, saying; ‘‘let the people understand that corruption is harmful to themselves as individuals, the country and the economy and the need to report corruption to the appropriate institutions and resist it as well”.

Mr Azeem said when the citizens worked together to fight corruption, the leaders would be compelled to act on corruption allegations.

The year 2018 has been declared as the African Year of Anti-corruption.

The OAU, which was renamed AU, has chalked 55 years since its inception in 1963, while the AU formed in the year 2002 is now 16 years.

The AU’s mission is to create an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa aimed at ensuring a dynamic force in the global arena.

With efforts to speed up the socio-economic transformation of Africa, the African leaders, in 2013, came up with the AU Strategic Framework for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development known as the AU Agenda 2063.

To that end, 44 out of the 55 African countries signed up the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) agreement in Kigali, Rwanda, earlier this year, to boost Africa’s common market and accelerate socio-economic development.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


BECE Candidates Challenged To Study Hard

May 25, 2018

Nation Builders Corps: Heal Ghana Won't Replace Employment Of Nurses

May 25, 2018

World Vision Project To Empower Children

May 25, 2018

Ex-Black Princesses forward Sherifatu Sumaila ponders national team future

May 25, 2018

Police Investigation Of Nyantakyi Total Sham

May 25, 2018

Create Facilities To Accommodates Children With Cerebral Palsy

May 25, 2018

TMA On The Move To Clear Tema Slums

May 25, 2018

Nyantakyi and Akufo-Addo must be investigated thoroughly – NDC Man

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Bushmeat loses its appeal as Congo city fights Ebola

May 23, 2018

CID Picked Up Kwesi Nyantakyi On Arrival For Commencement Of Investigations

May 23, 2018

Lab Technicians Begin Strike

May 23, 2018

FDA Stops Six Herbal Products

May 23, 2018

Cost Of Credit Hampering Growth Of Export Sector At The Ports - GPHA Boss

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!