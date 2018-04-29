AU Day: Fighting corruption must start with African leaders

By Godwill
Accra, May 25, GNA--
Mrs Mary Addah, the Programmes Manager of the Ghana Integrity Initiative, the
local chapter of the Transparency International, has entreated African leaders
to show stronger political will by instituting robust legal framework to
proactively deal with corruption.
She asked African
leaders to establish strong institutions with the requisite human and financial
resources, as well as ensuring that those institutions have independence to
function appropriately, instead of paying lip service to the fight against
corruption.
This, she said,
would ensure that the African Union’s (AU) Convention on Preventing and
Combating Corruption would become a reality.
Mrs Addah said this
in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on the occasion of the AU
Day being held on the theme: “Winning the fight against corruption: a
sustainable path to Africa’s Transformation”.
She emphasised the
need for African leaders to establish the needed structures and motivation for
victims of corruption to report their ordeals to appropriate anti-corruption
agencies so that the nation would make the headway.
The AU Day, formerly
African Freedom Day or African Liberation Day, is the annual commemoration of
the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) now known as the
African Union established on May25, 1963.
It is also set aside
to remember the founding fathers of Africa and is often observed as a public
holiday across the Continent.
The 25th of May
every year is set aside as the AU Day to think about the onward movement and
progress of the African Continent and free themselves from foreign domination
and exploitation and ensure economic independence.
Mrs Addah said
Ghana, for instance, was on the verge of passing the Witness Protection and
Right to Information Bills into law, which would aid in combating corruption.
She urged other
African countries to emulate the path taken by the country in order to
minimise, if not completely eradicating corruption on the continent.
Mrs Addah urged the
media and civil society organisations (CSOs) to sustain the fight against
corruption by investigating corruption allegations as well as engaging and
sensitising the public on corrupt practices.
Mr Vitus Azeem, an
anti-corruption campaigner, on his part, said most African leaders were filled
with greed to amass wealth and perpetuate themselves in power, adding that the
time was ripe for them to institute the necessary legal framework to deal with
corruption.
He observed that
although some African leaders claimed they believed in democratic ideals,
however, they used subtle ways to change their constitutions and perpetuate
themselves in power, while others discreetly stole public funds and invested
them in mansions and other businesses outside their home countries.
Mr Azeem said: “If
you’re talking about winning the fight corruption, then it must start from the
African leaders themselves so that the people will look up to them”.
He also encouraged
CSOs and the media to continue creating awareness about the defects of
corruption, saying; ‘‘let the people understand that corruption is harmful to
themselves as individuals, the country and the economy and the need to report
corruption to the appropriate institutions and resist it as well”.
Mr Azeem said when
the citizens worked together to fight corruption, the leaders would be
compelled to act on corruption allegations.
The year 2018 has
been declared as the African Year of Anti-corruption.
The OAU, which was
renamed AU, has chalked 55 years since its inception in 1963, while the AU
formed in the year 2002 is now 16 years.
The AU’s mission is
to create an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa aimed at ensuring a
dynamic force in the global arena.
With efforts to
speed up the socio-economic transformation of Africa, the African leaders, in
2013, came up with the AU Strategic Framework for Inclusive Growth and
Sustainable Development known as the AU Agenda 2063.
To that end, 44 out
of the 55 African countries signed up the African Continental Free Trade Area
(ACFTA) agreement in Kigali, Rwanda, earlier this year, to boost Africa’s
common market and accelerate socio-economic development.
GNA
