Pensplusbytes launches Media Fellowship Programme on Disability

By Bertha
Badu-Agyei, GNA
Koforidua, May 25,
GNA - Pensplusbytes, a Non-Profit Organisation has launched a Media Fellowship
programme where six fellows from the media could apply for grants to support
on-going advocacy for the rights and protection of persons with disabilities.
The Media Fellowship
Programe is a component of a project called “Deliver- Amplifying Vulnerable
Citizens Voices” to contribute significantly to addressing challenges that
persons with disabilities face with regards to access to health, education and
economic activities with support from Star-Ghana.
The project would
also focus on gender equality and social inclusion issues on persons with
disability, which were often relegated to the background by the media, to
intensify efforts to make voices of such persons heard on media channels as
well as to demand for what was due them as citizens.
Launching the
Fellowship programme, at a four-day media training on disability issues for
selected journalists from Eastern, Brong-Ahafo, Ashanti and Northern Regions in
Koforidua, Mr Kwame Ahiabenu, Executive Director of Pensplusbytes said
governance must be all inclusive.
He said, as a
nation, “We cannot afford to leave behind vulnerable groups such as persons
with disabilities and believe we are practising good governance” adding that
the Ministry of Health estimated that 5million people living with disabilities
in Ghana, with majority living in the rural areas.
According to the
Executive Director, “this means that a significant section of the population in
Ghana is excluded from accessing government intervention and benefiting from
public goods and services and those persons with disabilities form a
substantial part of the excluded demography whose voices are silent on national
issues”.
He explained that
the Media training and fellowship was geared towards setting a sustained media
agenda to influence policy decisions in delivering public services that take
into account consideration the needs of excluded groups like persons with
disabilities.
