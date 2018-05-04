Home | News | Pensplusbytes launches Media Fellowship Programme on Disability

Pensplusbytes launches Media Fellowship Programme on Disability

Dan Soko

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Koforidua, May 25, GNA - Pensplusbytes, a Non-Profit Organisation has launched a Media Fellowship programme where six fellows from the media could apply for grants to support on-going advocacy for the rights and protection of persons with disabilities.

The Media Fellowship Programe is a component of a project called “Deliver- Amplifying Vulnerable Citizens Voices” to contribute significantly to addressing challenges that persons with disabilities face with regards to access to health, education and economic activities with support from Star-Ghana.

The project would also focus on gender equality and social inclusion issues on persons with disability, which were often relegated to the background by the media, to intensify efforts to make voices of such persons heard on media channels as well as to demand for what was due them as citizens.

Launching the Fellowship programme, at a four-day media training on disability issues for selected journalists from Eastern, Brong-Ahafo, Ashanti and Northern Regions in Koforidua, Mr Kwame Ahiabenu, Executive Director of Pensplusbytes said governance must be all inclusive.

He said, as a nation, “We cannot afford to leave behind vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities and believe we are practising good governance” adding that the Ministry of Health estimated that 5million people living with disabilities in Ghana, with majority living in the rural areas.

According to the Executive Director, “this means that a significant section of the population in Ghana is excluded from accessing government intervention and benefiting from public goods and services and those persons with disabilities form a substantial part of the excluded demography whose voices are silent on national issues”.

He explained that the Media training and fellowship was geared towards setting a sustained media agenda to influence policy decisions in delivering public services that take into account consideration the needs of excluded groups like persons with disabilities.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


BECE Candidates Challenged To Study Hard

May 25, 2018

Nation Builders Corps: Heal Ghana Won't Replace Employment Of Nurses

May 25, 2018

World Vision Project To Empower Children

May 25, 2018

Ex-Black Princesses forward Sherifatu Sumaila ponders national team future

May 25, 2018

Police Investigation Of Nyantakyi Total Sham

May 25, 2018

Create Facilities To Accommodates Children With Cerebral Palsy

May 25, 2018

TMA On The Move To Clear Tema Slums

May 25, 2018

Nyantakyi and Akufo-Addo must be investigated thoroughly – NDC Man

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Bushmeat loses its appeal as Congo city fights Ebola

May 23, 2018

CID Picked Up Kwesi Nyantakyi On Arrival For Commencement Of Investigations

May 23, 2018

Lab Technicians Begin Strike

May 23, 2018

FDA Stops Six Herbal Products

May 23, 2018

Cost Of Credit Hampering Growth Of Export Sector At The Ports - GPHA Boss

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!