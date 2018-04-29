Panellists call for discipline among peacekeepers

Accra, May 25, GNA -
Panellists at a roundtable discussion on peacekeeping and its challenges have
called on participating countries in United Nations Peacekeeping missions to
provide adequate orientations to their contingents to avoid embarrassments.
The orientations,
they added would dissuade their officers and men from engaging in negative
activities such as sexual acts with young girls, rape and abuse of power at the
mission camps.
The discussion,
which was part of activities to mark this year’s UN Peacekeepers’ day was
addressed by Professor Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, a Law Professor, Professor
Kenneth Attafuah, Criminologist and General Emmanuel Alexander Erskine on the
theme: UN Peacekeepers: 70 years of Service and Sacrifice.
The rest were; Major
General Henry Anyidoho, Colonel Rtd Festus Aboagye and Assistant Commissioner
of Police Rtd Francis Aryee and moderated by Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso a Lecturer
and Researcher.
The programme was
attended by service commanders and officers from the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana
Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prisons Service, members of
the AU and UN days planning committees among others.
To achieve success
at peacekeeping missions, General Erskine in a Teleconference presentation
called on the leaderships of all UN participating countries to respect the
cultures and religions of their host countries.
He said in
situations, where peacekeepers attempt to impose alien cultures on their hosts could escalate into
unimaginable heights as they would act in suppression, adding ‘respecting the
cultures and religions could be the panacea to perfect peace making.”
Professor Kenneth
Attafuah on his part called on participating countries, especially Ghana to
ensure that all those selected for peacekeeping were personnel of great value
and competence and not based on favouritism.
He explained that
because some participating counties selected their officers based on biases and
not competences, they ended up embarrassing the sending countries and
themselves adding ‘a disgrace to one personnel is equally a disgrace to his or
her country.’
Professor
Mensa-Bonsu urged participating countries to name and shame and if possible
repatriate personnel who misconduct themselves by indulging negative tendencies
to deter others from replicating similar behaviours.
“The more
sustainable way of ensuring successful peacekeeping is by protecting the
citizens of host nations and by conducting yourselves professionally in your
various vocations.”
Colonel Rtd Festus
Aboagye in his contribution called for reviews of some the United Nations
Peacekeeping mandates as most of the rules were now obsolete and therefore
could no longer be applicable in modern-day peacekeeping on account of
technological advancements.
He said peacekeeping
was not the solution to indigenous problems, but a measure to encourage
combatants against their acts and advised against the use of force and violence
in conflict resolution.
ACP Rtd Francis
Aryee in his contribution attributed most conflicts in the world to power sharing,
wealth sharing and security adding that the uneven sharing had often led to
crises and should therefore be given universal attention.
General Henry
Anyidoho emphasised on good governance, which he said the recipe for perpetual
peace and called on countries around the world to exhibit good governance to
derive the maximum peace they desired.
Exhibitions on UN
Peacekeeping activities were mounted for patrons.
GNA
