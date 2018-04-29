Home | News | Personality Profile: Meet Aretha Duku

Personality Profile: Meet Aretha Duku

Dan Soko

“Girls with dreams become women with vision, it's often said and women with vision certainly affect their society in more ways than one, breaking all barriers to contribute to its growth and success.

From a little girl who dared tread the path of her father, the first president of the Ghana Insurers Association (GIA), she not only achieved similar feats by becoming the 10th President of GIA, but made history while at it as the first female president of the Association.

At the pinnacle of her career, she could only soar.

The West African Business Excellence Awards 2018, in a Special Recognition Award adjudged her as the Business Leader of the Year in Insurance, while in 2015 she was awarded the Insurance Personality of the Year by the National Women in Finance Magazine Awards.

Aretha Abena Abrafi Duku is a wife, mother and the Managing Director of the Ghana Union Assurance (GUA).

A law graduate with a master's degree in Insurance and Risk Management both from City University in the United Kingdom, Aretha brings a wealth of experience to her job.

Beginning her career at Hannover Reinsurance Company in South Africa, she worked with several other prestigious companies in that country, notably CGU Insurance, Alexander Forbes, AON and Glenrand MIB before venturing to Europe where she consulted in Germany for a number of companies on remarkable projects.

They include the Value Proposition for HP and the launch of the famous Evo brand of products.

Soon it was time to heed the beckon of contributing her quota to her motherland and so Aretha Duku returned to Ghana to help take the insurance industry to greater heights.

Having distinguished herself as a Deputy Managing Director at the Ghana Union Assurance Company Limited for 12 years, the company didn't need to look farther when the position of Managing Director became vacant.

As the Managing Director of the Ghana Union Assurance Company Limited, Aretha has contributed greatly to the sustainable growth and profitability of the company and extending this fervor to the broader insurance industry as the President of the Ghana Insurers Association.

She serves on several boards, including Prudential Bank, CDH Securities, GUA Life, and the Ghana Oil and Gas Pool, where she chairs the Finance Committee.

She previously served on the board of Adehyeman Savings and Loans Company Limited and the Ghana Agriculture Insurance Pool.

She loves cooking for her family and enjoys great music.

