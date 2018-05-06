Home | News | Anas Expose: CID's investigation of Kwesi Nyantakyi is a sham - Asiedu Nketiah

Anas Expose: CID's investigation of Kwesi Nyantakyi is a sham - Asiedu Nketiah

Dan Soko

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah has described the invitation by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service to Kwesi Nyantakyi as a sham.

He said the invitation of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President won't amount to anything.

Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito, told a gathering of NDC activists in Koforidua that: "Nobody will defend Kwesi Nyantakyi if indeed he did what he did. He has to face the law much as any other person in his situation must face the law."

The FA President was questioned by the CID in relation to an investigative video that is yet to be released by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Kwesi Nyantakyiplay

Kwesi Nyantakyi

In the video, Mr. Nyantekyi is alleged to have used President Akufo-Addo's name to defraud some investors. This led to the President reporting him to the CID.

General Mosquito also said, "Nobody should make any attempt to defend president Akufo-Addo or Bawumia or the Chief of Staff or anybody if they are found to be culpable but don’t rush to take decisions that will compromise the case. When the NPP wants to spoil a case they are the first to report to the police and then charge the person with wrong charges so that the person will walk away."

Johnson Asiedu Nketia also said it was not right for the president to have reported the alleged scandal to the police.

