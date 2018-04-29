Home | News | Tech: Smiling Harvey Weinstein leaves police station in handcuffs after being charged with 4 sex offenses

Tech: Smiling Harvey Weinstein leaves police station in handcuffs after being charged with 4 sex offenses

Dan Soko
  • Harvey Weinstein turned himself in to the New York police on Friday.
  • He has been charged with rape, criminal sex conduct act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct against two women, the New York Police Department said.
  • A judge has ordered him to pay a $1 million bail, wear a electronic monitor, and surrender his passport.
  • Weinstein appeared to be smiling as he entered and left the police precinct.
  • The Hollywood producer stands accused by more than 70 women of sexual misconduct, including rape, with some of the accusations going back decades.
  • The accusations gave rise to the #MeToo movement in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men of misconduct.

Harvey Weinstein has been charged with at least four sex-related offenses after turning himself in to the New York police on Friday.

The Hollywood producer was charged with rape, criminal sex conduct act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct in relation to incidents involving two women, a New York Police Department spokesman told Business Insider.

As part of a pre-negotiated bail package, a Manhattan judge has ordered him to pay $1 million cash or $10 million bond, wear an electronic monitor, and surrender his passport. He is only allowed in the states of New York and Connecticut.

He turned himself in at a police precinct in TriBeCa, Manhattan, early Friday morning, carrying books including "Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Broadway Revolution."

He left in handcuffs to go to court about an hour later, appearing to be smiling. He did not respond when a woman shouted: "Why are you smiling, Harvey?"

Weinstein stands accused by more than 70 women of sexual misconduct, including rape, with some of the accusations going back decades.

The accusations, first reported by The New York Times and The New Yorker last year, gave rise to the #MeToo movement in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men in business, government, and entertainment of misconduct.

New York police said in its statement: "The NYPD thanks these brave survivors for their courage to come forward and seek justice."

This is the first criminal case brought against him since the accusations surfaced in October.

Weinstein has previously denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Reuters contributed reporting.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

>
