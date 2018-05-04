Video: Referee violently attacked in colts football match

An shocking attack on a referee that was caught on camera has been described as the 'the worst assault on British soil'.

During a match between two Turkish teams in north London on Sunday, footage shows match official, Fernando Lopes, being brutally assaulted by dozens of players from both teams.

The violent attack was filmed at the New River facility in Wood Green during a cup final contested by two teams from the Turkish Community Football Federation.

The match is understood to have been a Cup final in which the referee sent off two players towards the end of the game. At the final whistle, Lopes was beset upon and hounded by a mob of players and supporters from one team.

The five-second video footage that was released on Twitter shows the match official for the final being chased, reportedly at full-time, by players and coaches from both teams but according to talkSPORT, one team is believed to be primarily responsible.

As the official looks to evade his pursuers, he is met by a player wearing orange, who brings him to the ground before a savage attack his launched on him. Players surrounded the referee and began to kick him repeatedly.

'It is definitely the worst video we've seen on British soil of an assault on a match official,' said Martin Cassidy of Ref Support UK.