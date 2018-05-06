Undercover Journalism: Anas should be arrested - Odike

Businessman and Presidential candidate for the United Front Party (UFP) in the 2012 general elections, Akwasi Addai, popularly known as Odike has called for the arrest of ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

He said the methods used by the journalist isn't constitutional therefore he must be arrested.

"Anas and his team did is not good and therefore they should be arrested and prosecuted. He said, ‘’Anas is not BNI, Anas is not Ghana Police, Anas is not a military intelligence, Anas is a private investigator’’ and therefore under no circumstance should he and his team engage in lawlessness",

Anas has been in the news recently for an upcoming investigative video about the corrupt deals in Ghana football. The yet-to-be released video has led to the arrest and subsequent investigations of the President of the GFA, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Odike said "If Anas wanted to do an investigative work, they were rules he should have followed and not the way he did, there is a difference between investigating a an alleged corruption which the person is caught in doing but not for him to have rather initiated the process and allegedly bribe the judges and capture it camera as an investigative work of corruption against the implicated".

He said, ‘’it’s not allowed by the law, it is not proper, we must not encourage it’’. He continued that, ‘’All his team members, what they did is not correct, they should all be arrested and punished’’.