Upper West police command suffers mass transfer

By D.I. Laary, GNA
Wa, May 25, GNA –
The Upper West Regional Police Command has suffered 117 police personnel short
fall after both seniors and juniors were being transferred from the Region
since September 2017 till May 2018 without corresponding replacement.
The Regional Police
Public Relations Officer (PRO) ASP Joy Afagdzi told the Ghana News Agency (GNA)
that the regional command was expecting 88 relievers (replacements) but only 14
have so far reported and have commenced duty.
He explained that
the transfer was part of the normal police policy that allowed officers who had
spent four years and above at their present station to seek transfer or be
transferred to another station to continue their responsibilities of protecting
life and property.
ASP Afagdzi was
responding to complaints by some police officers in the region to the GNA that
some of them who had spent between six and 13 years had been denied anytime
they applied for transfers.
The situation is
said to be mounting undue pressure on the officers because they have no
sufficient time to rest.
The security
personnel also claimed that some of the officers who came to the Region within
three years or less had received their transfer letters and gone away placing
additional responsibility on the few in the various units, particularly those
on highway patrols.
“Look at me I have been here for more than
years, now everybody in this community knows me, whether I am in uniform or
not, and this is not good for our security,” one police officer who pleaded
anonymity said.
“I tell you that some of our juniors came to
this region, and less than two years they have been transferred again, and you
wonder what is happening, I just came from night duty, I was supposed to rest
but look I am preparing to go for duty again because of this short of personnel
in our unit,” another police office said.
The PRO said though
there had been such complaints of violation of transfer policy; the police
administration was looking into those matters and to deal with them
appropriately.
He also said as at
the first quarter of 2018, the police personnel strength in Upper West stood at
1,047 and debunked the suggestion that security of the region could be
compromised given the outstanding number of 74 police officers who were yet to
report to the Region to start their duty.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article