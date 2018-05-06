Ghana Red Cross Society scales up MNCH project in UE

By Godfred A.
Polkuu, GNA
Bolgatanga, May 25,
GNA - The Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) has scaled up its Maternal, New-born
and Child Health (MNCH) project to cover the Talensi and Pusiga Districts of
the Upper East Region to cater for the health needs of expectant mothers.
The three-year
project which started this year and is expected to end in 2020, is in
partnership with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) with funding from the Swiss Red
Cross Society.
The GRCS under the
first phase of the project which ended last year, formed Mothers Clubs with
15000 members spread across 80 communities within the Kassena-Nankana
Municipal, Bongo, Nabdam and Binduri Districts, who were trained by the GHS to
identify danger signs in pregnancy, care of new-borns and on how to advise
expectant mothers on the need to access medical care at health facilities.
As part of the GRCS
quest to improve on maternal and new-born care in rural areas, the beneficiary
communities were provided with tricycle ambulances to transport women in labour
to the nearest health facility for safe delivery.
The second phase of
the project would include; Family Planning (FP), special care for pregnant
teenagers, exclusive breastfeeding, and growth monitoring and routine
vaccination in its activities.
Speaking at the
launch of the second phase of the project in Bolgatanga, Mr Evans Kevi the
Project Coordinator of the Swiss Red Cross in charge of the MNCH, said the
project would train 40 new Mothers’ Clubs on maternal, neo-natal and child
health care, FP, and further strengthen activities of the 40 existing Mothers’
Clubs in the other Districts.
He said the project
would educate the communities about socio-cultural practices that negatively
affected the health of expectant mothers and children, and would ensure that
community leaders played critical roles to change the behaviour of their
members.
Mr Kevi said as part
of initiatives to improve on MNCH, activities, the Clubs would include home
visits to provide counselling services, composition of educative songs in local
dialects on maternal and child health issues, community durbars and
accountability activities, night cinemas relating to MNCH and educative radio
discussions among others.
Mr Joseph Abarike,
the Upper East Regional Manager of the GRCS, said his outfit had the capacity
to complement the efforts of the GHS to undertake public health education in
communities and to further assist in routine immunisation exercises.
He was convinced
that with support from government, the GRCS could help reduce its huge
budgetary allocation to the health sector, especially with the National Health
Insurance Scheme.
Mr Donald Adabre,
the Regional Chairman of the GRCS, admonished staff of the GRCS and the GHS,
members of the Mother Clubs and volunteers to work diligently to ensure that
the second phase of the project was also successfully implemented.
Caption: Photo of
MrEvansKevi, addressing the stakeholders
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article