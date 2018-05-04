French Ambassador unveils research findings on placental malaria

By Iddi Yire, GNA
Accra, May 25, GNA -
Mr Francois Pujolas, France Ambassador to Ghana has unveiled research findings
on placental malaria, dubbed: “Intermittent Preventive Treatment of Malaria in
Pregnancy: Evaluating the new strategy in Ghana”.
The study, which was
conducted from 2015 to 2016, was carried out by the Noguchi Memorial Institute
for Medical Research (NMIMR) and the School of Public Health (SPH) both of the
University of Ghana (UG), the French Research Institute for Sustainable
Development (IRD) and the Maamobi General Hospital; with the support of the
French Embassy (Initiative five per cent Programme).
The first phase of
the study (€268,000) concentrated on urban populations and involved a sample of
2,000 women.
The objective of the
study was to evaluate the effectiveness of the mechanism for preventing
placental malaria in line with recommendations made by the World Health
Organization (WHO) on preventive chemotherapy against malaria during pregnancy.
Malaria during
pregnancy is a common cause of maternal anaemia, abortions and intrauterine
growth retardation the latter being one of the most frequent risk factors for
infant mortality.
Every year, nearly
125 million pregnant women around the world face this threat.
Ghana is one of the
first countries to carry out the first phase experiments on a sample of 2000
women on the pilot sites of Maamobi and Kpone and the Kpone Katamanso District
hospitals.
Ghana is also one of
many countries benefitting from the “five per cent initiative” that was
launched by France at the end of 2011, as an indirect contribution to the
Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.
The five per cent
initiative is a programme through which the French government dedicates an
amount equivalent to five per cent of its national contribution to the Global
Fund to supporting grants that have been disbursed by the Fund (technical
expertise, research programme).
The programme has
clear and obvious relevance to maternal and child health, which is one of the
priority of the Government.
Mr Pujolas said:
“This research project on the treatment of malaria in pregnancy is of the
greatest importance".
He also stated that
the project had enabled the establishment of a collaborative network among the
IRD, the researchers at the NMIMR, the SPH, health professionals and the policy
makers in Ghana.
He said the project,
which was conducted on a sample of 2000 women on the pilot sites of Maamobi and
Kpone Katamanso District Hospitals; was of the greatest importance as Malaria
continues to represent one of the greatest public health challenges in Ghana,
and was recognised as a serious obstacle to economic development.
The French
Ambassador said data generated in the study would also serve as the baseline
for future evaluation of the promising vaccine developed by IRD and its
partners of Universities of Copenhagen in Denmark and Tübingen in Germany to
better control placental malaria.
Professor Isabella
Quakyi, Dean, SPH, UG, urged pregnant women to take advice given them during
antenatal care very seriously to limit the probability of getting infected with
malaria.
She underscored the
need for pregnant women to take malaria education serious as efforts were being
made to protect pregnant women from malaria, since it created adverse
conditions both for the child and the expecting mother.
Prof Quakyi said
primigravida (a woman who is pregnant for the first time) had no pre-existing
immunity to placental parasites and were highly susceptible.
She noted that in
high transmission areas, primigravida gradually develop immunity to placental
malaria parasites and were protected in subsequent pregnancies.
She mentioned that
the effects of malaria on pregnant women include anaemia, fluid and electrolyte
imbalance, circulatory collapse, hepatic failure, abortion and death.
Prof Quakyi noted
that malaria was more common in pregnancy compared to the general population.
She said malaria in
pregnancy tends to be more atypical in presentation; explaining that this could
be due to the hormonal, immunological and hematological changes of pregnancy.
She said with
regards to malaria control, all pregnant women should be treated presumptively,
whereas, IPTp was currently the most effective approach.
Prof Quakyi said
therefore the objective of the study was to highlight an interdisciplinary
assessment on the implementation of Intermittent preventive treatment in
pregnancy (IPTp) in order to determine coverage and adherence, determinants of
treatment failures and the beneficial effects of IPTp in Ghana.
Dr Salamatu Attah
Nantogman, Acting Medical Superintendent of the Maamobi General Hospital, said
evidence-based medicine had become the hall mark of clinical practice.
She was of the
belief that Maamobi had a good mix of clients to carry out many more research
projects.
She stated that the
impact of the collaboration had not only been in getting results, but also
there was an increased number of staff trained in sample taking, and enhanced
skill of their laboratory staff in blood film preparation and phlebotomy.
Dr Nantogman, who
said their doors were opened to further collaborations in research, again
pointed out that the intermittent preventive treatment (IPT) intake had
improved and their antenatal care services had achieved a one stop shop status
by virtue of a laboratory housed in the maternity unit.
GNA
