Togbe Afede XIV leads trade mission to Zimbabwe

By Amadu Kamil
Sanah, GNA
Accra, May. 25, GNA
- The World Trade Centre (WTC) , Accra, has embarked on a Trade and Investment
Mission to Zimbabwe in Southern Africa.
The delegation which
was led by Chairman of the WTC, Togbe Afede XIV, was made up of business
leaders with interests in finance, oil and gas, mineral exploration and
aviation and power and accompanied by
Her Excellency, Pavelyn Tendai Musaka, the Zimbabwean High Commissioner to
Ghana.
The trip is a step
towards improving trade and investment between Ghana and Zimbabwe, with the
goal of bolstering inter-Africa trade in general.
It is the first
trade mission to be undertaken by the WTC, Accra, to an African country and the
20th since its establishment.
The delegation were
received on on arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport, by Ghana’s
Ambassador to Zimbabwe His Excellency Eric Odoi-Anim and Chief Fortune
Chirumbira of the Masvingo Province and the President of Council of Chiefs in
Zimbabwe.
Togbe Afede XIV
stressed the need for intra-Africa trade in ensuring the socio-economic
development of the African Continent.
He bemoaned the low
levels of inter-Africa trade and Africa’s volume of global trade which accounts
for less than two per cent of total global trade, in spite of the fact that
Africa accounts for more than a fifth of the world’s population.
Togbe Afede XIV said
there was the need to eschew selfishness
amongst African countries and to engender collaboration in what he called the
one+one = three effect.
He commended
Zimbabwe for the smooth transition of power from former President Robert Mugabe
to President Munangagwa government which was admirable.
Togbe Afede XIV also
commended the Zimbabwean government’s “Rapid Results Initiative” which was
described by President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo as a major step towards
bringing Zimbabwe back to the level of its immediate neighbours.
Dr Michael Bimha,
Minister of Industry Commerce and Enterprise Development, Harare, was grateful
to the delegation for choosing Zimbabwe as the first destination for WTC,
Accra, trade missions in Africa.
He agreed with Togbe
Afede XIV that as a first step, a first sign of Zimbabwe’s readiness to be open
to the world, “the government of Zimbabwe should work with private sector to
embrace the world trade centre concept to announce Zimbabwe to the world.”
The delegation
visited the Zimbabwean Investment Authority, The National Trade Development and
Promotion Organization of Zimbabwe (Zimtrade), The Ministry of Finance &
Economic Planning and Ministry of Mines of Zimbabwe, The Zimbabwean Energy
Regulatory Authority and several other government agencies.
The delegates also
meet with business counterparts and potential partners across Zimbabwe banking
and finance, mining, power, agriculture and agro -processing sectors.
