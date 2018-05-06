Ghana gets logistics Warehouse Park

By Francis Ameyibor,
GNA
Accra, May 25, GNA –
Agility, a leading global logistics provider, has leased warehouse space in the
Agility Warehouse Park in Ghana to Cummins for a new West African Distribution
Centre.
Cummins, one of the
worlds’s leading manufacturers of diesel engines, generators, filtration and
associated engine components, will use the facility to stock and distribute a
range of over 10,000 spare parts for Cummins operations across West Africa.
Cummins joins other
multinationals and small and medium-sized Ghanaian companies that have chosen
the Agility Warehouse Park at Tema because its secure, convenient location
provides international standard warehousing and services for their West African
operations.
The location was a
significant factor in Cummins’ selection. The Agility park is an eight
kilometers from Ghana’s main seaport and is adjacent to the Aflao highway
connecting Ghana to Ivory Coast, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria.
Mr Felix Bani,
Cummins Operations Manager, Central Supply Chain Operations (CSCO), said: “Product
distribution can be fast-tracked, either by road, sea or air.
“By choosing the
Agility Warehouse Park, Cummins has addressed one of the biggest constraints to
companies doing business in West Africa – the lack of quality infrastructure,”
Mr Bani stated.
Mr Bani said Cummins
was also attracted to the facility because it meets international environmental
standards and features eco-friendly construction materials. Agility used energy
efficient roof and side insulated panels; wind-driven roof fans; skylights for
natural lighting; LED and energy-saving bulbs; and solar-powered streetlights.
The site will
recycle paper, plastic, metal, and carton waste. It provides eco-friendly waste
management services and carbon footprint reporting.
The Agility Warehouse
Park in Ghana is part of a network of international standard warehouse parks
that Agility is funding and developing across key markets in Africa to support
the development of domestic and regional trade.
Mr Geoffrey White,
CEO Agility Africa, said, “We believe that the provision of international
standard warehouses in Africa for storage, distribution and light manufacturing
is one of the fundamental building blocks necessary for economic growth.
“The Agility
Warehouse Parks enable companies, whether multinationals such as Cummins, or
small and medium enterprises, to access quality infrastructure easily, quickly
and cost effectively.”
Agility is one of
the world’s leading providers of integrated logistics. It is a publicly traded
company with more than $4.6 billion in revenue and more than 22,000 employees
in over 500 offices across 100 countries.
Agility Global
Integrated Logistics (GIL) provides supply chain solutions to meet traditional
and complex customer needs. GIL offers air, ocean and road freight forwarding,
warehousing, distribution, and specialized services in project logistics, fairs
and events, and chemicals.
Agility’s
Infrastructure group of companies manages industrial real estate and offers
logistics-related services, including customs digitization, waste management
and recycling, aviation and ground-handling services, support to governments
and ministries of defence, remote infrastructure and life support.
Cummins Incorporated
is a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments
that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power
solutions.
The company’s
products range from diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric
platforms, as well as related technologies, including battery systems, fuel
systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical
power generation systems.
Headquartered in
Columbus, Indiana (U.S.A.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins currently
employs approximately 58,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous
world.
Cummins serves
customers in about 190 countries and territories through a network of some 500
company-owned and independent distributor locations and approximately 7,500
dealer locations.
