Minerals Development Fund Project monitoring committee inaugurated

Daboase (WR) May 25,
GNA - A 15-Member Multi-Stakeholder Minerals Development Fund(MDF) monitoring
committee has been inaugurated at Daboase in the Wassa-East District of the
Western Region.
The committee has
Nana Kwaw Piabo IV, Tufuhene of Daboase as its Chairman and the District
Information Officer, Mr Frank Kwabena Danso as Secretary.
Others are; Assembly members and other
officials from the District Assembly as well as, Area Council members.
The committee would among other things,
present a report on how the MDF was disbursed and utilised in the District and
also mandated to submit a report on six projects being funded from the MDF
between now and December 2018.
In an inaugural
address, the District Coordinating Director, Mr Frank Ernest Oduro on behalf of
the District Chief Executive (DCE) said the MDF committee was relevant as it
would streamline social accountability and transparency in the disbursement of
the MDF.
He tasked the committee
to rise up to the task and bring their expertise to bear to spearhead the
growth of the local economy.
The Executive
Director at the Centre for Extractives and Development Africa (CEDA) Mr
Emmanuel Kuyole who facilitated a presentation on the theme, "Improving
Governance and Mining Revenue Management at the Sub-National Level" said
the training would expose the MDF monitoring group to some social
accountability tools for monitoring MDF funded projects.
He bemoaned that
there had not been a single MDF project since 2016 apart from the on-going
Nurses Quarters at Akyempim, adding that money used on scholarships from the
MDF must be spelt out clearly in a report.
According to the
records, Chiefs in the Wassa-East area have not received any money from the MDF
for a decade.
Mr Kuyole listed the
planned activities for 2018 for Daboase as Construction of KGs at Esumanam and
Old Subri, reshaping of roads and financial assistance.
The rest are
entrepreneurship training, construction of container bags at New Subri and
Akyempim as well as the construction of an ICT centre at Ateiku.
The training would
also develop monitoring templates to undertake tracking of MDF funded projects
in the two Districts namely; Wassa-East and Prestea Huni-Valley in the Western
Region.
A Senior Advisor in
Charge of Strategic Partnership from the World University Service of Canada
(WUSC), organisers of the training, Mr Sylvain Hatte noted that the key element
of the West Africa Governance and Economic Sustainability (WAGES) project, was
to ensure that mining communities benefited immensely from the mineral fund.
He observed that the
fund was not flowing into the mining communities hence the organisation took
upon itself to ensure that such communities derived maximum benefit from mining
activities.
A Local Governance
Specialist for the WAGES project, Mr Akwasi Owusu-Bi admonished the committee
to exhibit the highest sense of professionalism and work to bring transparency
into the disbursement of the MDF to accelerate development of the District
which would go a long way to boost the image of the District and attract more
investors to the area.
As part of the
training session, the group paid a visit to Akyempim near Daboase to monitor
a-2-bedroom semi-detached Nurses ‘Quarters which is 90 per cent complete with a
contract sum of GHc341.181.38 being executed by EMANACO Construction Ltd. based
in Takoradi.
According to the
group, the six months timeline for the execution of the project had elapsed as
such the contractor was given a grace period of two months to finish the
project.
GNA
