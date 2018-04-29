Home | News | Photo Report: Citi FM’s 2018 Family Day Out

Photo Report: Citi FM’s 2018 Family Day Out

Dan Soko
Some families have gathered at the A1 Raceway and Wonderland Park in Tema Community 25 for the 2018 Citi FM Family Day Out event.

Family Day Out is an annual open-air funfair that provides an opportunity for families to bond, have fun and spend precious time together.

525201850606 img 8378

The families present are being served quality entertainment with activities like soccer, ludo, chess, musical chairs, go-carting and treasure hunt.

525201850606 dsc9524

525201850606 dsc9629

There has also been a cooking competition between teams for four of Citi FM's flagship prgrammes (Citi CBS, Brunch in the Citi, Traffic Avenue and Eye Witness News).

525201850607 dsc9606

Children at the programme are also taking part in activities such as bouncy castles, face painting and other exciting games.

525201850607 dsc9613

525201850608 dsc9582

525201850609 familydayout6

525201850609 familydayout2

525201850609 img 8370

The Family Day Out is the last event for the Citi FM Family Month, which has had various family-related activities organised to consolidate the fortunes of families; including the Family Consecration Service, the Mother's Day of Honour, the Family Breakfast Series, etc.

525201850610 img 9539

The Citi FM Family Day Out is powered by Citi 97.3 FM and sponsored by Lele – Tasty Food, Orca Deco – and #ShopnSave Supermarkets.


By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana

