Ramadan, A Must Or Not, The Muslim At The Centre Of The Equation

“O you who believe, Fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, that you may attain Taqwa” [God-consciousness]. – Qur’an, 2: 183.

Before I return to the sanctity of this divine inspiration in a more greater detail, permit me to draw strength from the words of Prophet Mohammed (peace and blessings be upon him) who was also reported to have said “Whoever hides knowledge by which Allah benefits people in their affairs of religion, Allah will bridle him on the day of resurrection with a bridle from the hellfire”. While I am not here claiming to be an authority or a scholar of any kind or brag to be the son of a Riyadh trained scholar or perhaps the grandson of an evangelist or having come from a theological ancestry.

I must, however, confess with all modesty, that I have had a considerable appreciation of the subject leading to the award of scholarship in General Diploma, Islamic studies and therefore could not escape the consequences of hiding knowledge of what is taught. The prophet further stressed in other places that “convey from me even if it is one verse”.

Clearly, this makes it an obligation on every Muslim, to nudge one another in order to make the place brighter.

During this favorite month in the life of the Muslim, we have seen over the years including this year considerable goodwill messages across the entire political divide wishing Muslims well in Ghana and across the world. Notable amongst such goodwill is the one from the office of the president (H.E Nana Akuffo Addo) and that of the former president (H.E John Mahama) in the spirit of unison and mutual respect.

In my judgment, this symbolic gesture coming from our leaders is that which make Ghana a unique country amongst its compatriots in building a country based on religious tolerance and inclusivity of faith regardless of its secularism.

Fasting In the Context of Islam

Fasting in Arabic is called “Sawm” which literally means to be at rest. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar or the Hijri calendar based on the lunar cycle, which began in AD622 when Mohammed migrated from Mecca to Medina.

It is one of the five pillars upon which the “house” of Islam was built. Fasting gives the individual a real taste of hunger and thirst, which helps him to realize the experience of the poor. This experience should instill a desire to want to help those who are less fortunate by sharing food and wealth with them.

In our modern day analogy, whereas, the body and soul are dear to every living creature, Fasting to a Muslim does not become a reality unless we combine the outer rituals with the goal of Ramadan. As Muslims, it is very important that we reflect on the soul of Ramadan in its proper perspectives. Whereas the soul is important to the body, essentially we can say in all respect that our essence is the soul. Again, While we are at risk of losing any part of the body as human beings, our essence is not the body but our essence is really the soul.

Where as it is obligatory to the able Muslim to engage in Ramadan, there are some significant exceptions. Among such category includes children, the elderly, and sick people are not allowed to fast as it will impact negatively on their health. Notwithstanding, Pregnant and breastfeeding

women also have the option not to fast. Again, women who are menstruating do not fast. Lastly, people who are traveling have the option to either fast or not fast. I must add that gaggling of water in the mouth of a Muslim during Ramadan is allowed and does not invalidate the fasting.

The Prophet (S.A.W) said, “When Ramadan comes, the gates of Paradise are open.” The month of Ramadan is a great opportunity for one to do the deeds that could bring him/her closer to Paradise. Again, Aboo Hurayrah quoted the Prophet (S.A.W) as saying, “Whoever fasts during the month of Ramadaan out of sincere faith and hoping for a reward from Allah will have all of his previous sins forgiven.” In other words, fasting in Ramadan is also an opportunity to atone for ones sins.

The greatest and most unique merit of Ramadan lies in the fact that the Qur’aan, which is the last and only unchanged book of Divine Guidance, was also revealed during this month. Allah states in Soorah al-Baqarah...verse 185 “The month of Ramadan is the one in which the Qur’aan was sent down as a (pure source of) guidance for mankind. In it are clear teachings showing the Right Way and the Criterion (for judging truth and falsehood).”

The Purpose of Fasting

The ultimate goal of the Islamic fast as identify by Almighty Allah himself is to develop Taqwaa, which is interpreted literally to mean the consciousness of God in humans, as evidence in Soorah al-Baqarah (2), verse 183, as Allah says in the Quran and I quote “...so that it may produce Taqwaa in you.” Taqwaa is among the highest moral qualities that a Muslim can attain. It is produced by placing a shield between one’s self and Allah’s wrath as the root meaning of the word implies (i.e.Taqwaa comes from the verb waqaa, which means “to defend”). This is achieved by being conscious of Allaah and all His commandments at all times, which means avoiding the prohibited or Haraam deeds such as backbiting, slandering and etc as well as the undesirable and even some of the Halaal (permissible) wherever doubt arises.

Health Benefits of Ramadan to the abstinent

Medical experts have eventually established that fasting improves the physical health in numerous ways. For example, during the fast, the body uses up stored cholesterol (fats) which are often deposited in the blood system, as well as in other fatty areas of the body. Thus, it helps to keep the body firm and minimizes the danger of heart attacks. Again, after a few days of the fast, higher levels of endorphins appear in the blood, making you more alert and giving an overall feeling of general mental well being. Moreover, the use of fat for energy helps weight loss. It preserves the muscles and eventually reduces your cholesterol level. In addition, weight loss results in better control of diabetes and reduces blood pressure.

O you who believe, who is not exempted from fasting, I write to urge you to seize this holy month of Ramadan as the glorious opportunity to connect your faith in Allah and the practice of Islam as handed down to the prophet Mohammed (peace and blessings be upon him), and I strongly belief that this article have serve a great purpose at least as a great reminder of your religious obligation in this month of Ramadan.

Abdallah Ibnabass Tijani Kassim

University of Ghana Business School

Msc Accounting and Finance

[email protected]