Mahama's Second Coming Is A Blessing To The NPP In Disguise

The NPP should consider 2020 a cool chop should NDC present the former President John Mahama as their flagbearer.

The plan 'B' of the NPP has hit its target and the journey of NPP to continuous governance of this country will be manifested when Mahama is elected as the the leader of the NDC into the 2020 elections. As many NDC followers are happy about his return to lead the party, so is the NPP very happy for his come back.

Let's put Mahama' s coming back, into perspective and analyse it critically from the point of view of the two political parties. Yes, to the NDC, his coming back is a blessing for the party due to the following reasons:

1. Currently, they believe he is the wealthiest individual in the party now and this will salvage them the problem of looking for money to finance their campaign in 2020.

2. The old folks, friends and cronies think he is the best person they can easily clinge to in order to continue their relationship.

3. There are some who also think since John Mahama contested with Nana Addo, he is the best candidate to compete and wrestle power from the NPP and Nana Addo.

4. There are others who also think Mahama is the experienced and best candidate among the candidates vying for the flagbearership slot .

5. Others are of the view that the former President John Mahama has an unfinished business to pursue so Ghanaians will understand and vote for him to accomplish his dream.

The NDC faithfuls are very happy about the pronouncement of the former President,John Mahama to contest the 2020 presidential elections. On the flipside NPP is equally happy for Mahama's comeback for the following reasons:

1. The NPP believes that it has performed well as such the people of Ghana will not renege in their quest to retain the government.

2. Looking at the tremendous performance of Nana Akuffo Addo and his government in this shot period many political pundits believe he will be given a second chance to continue his work.

3. Many Ghanaians believe Nana Akuffo Addo has dealt decisively with corruption amidst appointing the Special Prosecutor and dealing with the slightest drop of perceived corruption hints among his appointees. Due to this, many think Ghanaians will give Akuffo Addo the second Chance.

5. NPP believes it has improved the country's economy to an appreciable level. They have a single digit inflation percentage with interest rates down. They intend to do more by 2020 which they think will propel them into the seat in 2020.

5. It is a common knowledge that this government has tackled unemployment headlong and has dealt with it decisively. It has expanded the Youth employment opportunities and has gone ahead to introduce NABCO which has absorbed about a hundred thousand, (100,000) graduates. This gives them enough confidence to maintain power.

6. Again, they believe that the Free SHS alone is enough to retain NPP in power come 2020.

7. They still believe that the many social interventions put in place for Ghanaians are something that Ghanaians cherish and are prepared to protect its sustenance therefore, they will still vote for NPP in 2020.

8. The NPP is of the firm conviction that when they are able to implement even 20% of the one district one factory policy and other such programmes they will secure the slot for the second term.

Both the NDC and NPP are happy on the announcement of the coming back of the former President John Dramani Mahama ( JDM ). It has sparked off a lot of excitement in both parties. The events ahead will be very interesting.

The NDC excited for the coming back of their saviour and the NPP are equally excited about the coming back of their underdog.

The performance of NDC through JDM is fresh in the minds of Ghanaians but NPP will use their performance which far outweigh that of the NDC as an advantage. More so, JDM will offer a cheaper platform for the NPP to win the 2020 elections in a grand style.

JDM will not be a match for Addo show boy come December,2020.

